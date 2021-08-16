NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 LHR Graphics Cards Tested in Ethereum Mining Using Updated NBMiner

A few hours ago, we mentioned how NBMiner’s latest update partially unlocked the mining hash rate on NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 30 LHR series graphics cards. The first mining numbers appear and show that these cards actually offer up to 70% of their mining capabilities within the Etherum (ethash) mining algorithm.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 LHR Series Graphics Cards Tested in Ethereum Mining with Latest NBMiner

The three main NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 LHR series graphics cards that appear in the tests are all “Ti” variants, RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3060 Ti. As expected, NBMiner’s new updates (up to 70%) have partially upgraded the mining performance of these cards, and while not 100% yet, they are better than the 50% hash rate miners were getting prior to this update. . NBMiner also plans to release higher performance in upcoming updates, but that remains to be seen.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series mining performance partially unlocked with NBMiner upgrade, up to 70% of maximum hash rate

As for the performance numbers, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti delivers around 65 MHz / s. The standard RTX 3080 delivered around 90 Mh / s (without modification). The RTX 3080 Ti is equipped with a larger memory bus and higher bandwidth, so here we are looking at around 60-65% performance from the RTX 3080. The performance of the NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti is slightly better and offer around 50 Mb / s while the RTX 3070 offers around 60 Mb / s. Switching to the RTX 3060 Ti, we get around 40 MH / s, which is 20 MH / s less than the non-LHR variant and 10 MH / s less than the RTX 3060 (Non-Ti) rated at 50 MH / s. Here are the numbers in the list view:

NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti (LHR) – ~ 65MHz / s (RTX 3080 non LHR – ~ 90MHz / s)

– ~ 65MHz / s (RTX 3080 non LHR – ~ 90MHz / s) NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti (LHR) – ~ 50MHz / s (RTX 3070 non LHR – ~ 60MHz / s)

– ~ 50MHz / s (RTX 3070 non LHR – ~ 60MHz / s) NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti (LHR) – ~ 40MHz / sec (RTX 3060 not LHR- ~ 50MHz / sec)

The RTX 3070 Ti has also been tested. 49 ~ 52 Mph / sec

RTX 3060 Ti for the first screen, RTX 3070 is not LHRhttps: //t.co/w5merCpI9hhttps: //t.co/9dqTLvLxhC pic.twitter.com/h9sZYMkUL9 – Possiposi (@ harukaze5719) August 15, 2021

Currently, LHR graphics cards offer half the total hash rate you are aiming for, but with the new update you can set this value to 68% (as recommended by the developer). It only works in Ethereum (the ethash algorithm) but now there is a good chance that other mining algorithms may also adopt it.

This new LHR mode mining update for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series is compatible with Linux and Windows systems on existing NVIDIA drivers. Based on the change, it appears that the developers are also working to make this unlock work on other mining algorithms. While this is good news for miners, it’s actually not good news for the gaming industry that it took place. Only now we are starting to see a recovery in terms of supply, availability and overall pricing. This update will likely increase demand for LHR graphics cards which could further worsen the GPU shortage for gaming.