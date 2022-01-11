Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, surprisingly launched a 12GB version and a larger GPU – Nerd4.life

Nvidia surprised everyone by throwing a new model from GeForce RTX 3080 with 12GB of VRAM and a larger GPU. We’re talking about a surprise launch because nothing had surfaced during CES 2022, where the hardware manufacturer unveiled the GeForce RTX 3050 and RTX 3090 Ti cards.

The new version of the GeForce RTX 3080 simply corrects some minor problems of the previous versions, adding 2GB of GDDR6X VRAM and expanding the memory bus 320-bit to 384-bit, resulting in bandwidth expansion from 760GB / s to 912GB / s.

As we said the GPU it got bigger with the CUDA graphics core going from 8704 to 8960. In general, the new 3080 should be slightly better performing than the old models, but Nvidia preferred not to give it a new name, like GeForce RTX 3080 Super or similar, so it is likely that only the most seasoned users, armed with benchmarks, will notice substantial differences.

It must be said that Nvidia has provided very little information on this and, when contacted, it has limited itself to referring to its partners, such as EVGA, Asus, MSI and all the others, for more information. Do you think that he has not specified even the official price. It is true that in the era of the semiconductor crisis the manufacturer’s price does not make much sense anymore. Consider that the original 3080s are now at $ 1500-2000, where the base price should be $ 700. So don’t expect the new version to be cheaper.

Also interesting is the fact that Nvidia did not accompany the launch of the card with posts on its blog or particular communication. Traces of it can only be found in the release on the next version of the GameReady drivers, in which we can read:

Additionally, a version of the GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card with 12GB of GDDR6X memory is available from our GPU partners starting today, and arrives with driver support available through GeForce Experience and on NVIDIA’s driver download page. For specific pricing information and additional product information, please contact your relevant NVIDIA partners.

The suspicion is that the amount of these cards placed on the market is small and that the hopes of buying one for the players are very low. Let’s hope we’re wrong.