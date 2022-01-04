Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti officially presented at CES 2022 – Nerd4.life

During today’s CES 2022 press conference, NVIDIA unveiled a new GPU: the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. The company said more details will come soon, but has shared some specifics.

Like the 3090, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti will have 24GB of GDDR6X memory, but will go at 21Gbit / s, outperforming the 3090’s 19.5Gbit / s memory. NVIDIA also says the GPU can handle 40 teraflop shaders. , 78 teraflops RT and 320 tensor (AI) teraflops. The previous model reaches 35.6 teraflop shader, 69.5 teraflop RT and 285 teraflop tensor.

These figures represent a roughly 12.5% ​​increase over the 3090 across the board, and will likely make the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti the most powerful graphics card ever released.

GeForce RTX 3090 Ti

NVIDIA says “more details will come later this month,” so we expect a small 3090 Ti-focused event to be announced soon, where (hopefully) we can find out the price of the 3090 Ti – remember that the 3090 is priced at public of $ 1,500, so this new model will be quite expensive – and the release date.

Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3050 and, as far as AMD is concerned, the Ryzen 6000 mobile CPUs and the Radeon 6500 GPU were also unveiled at CES 2022.