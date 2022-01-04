Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti seems confirmed, monstrous technical specifications of the GPU – Nerd4.life

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti gets more confirmations in these hours, with the VideoCardz site that seems to have obtained more precise information on the new GPU complete with detailed technical specifications, waiting for a presentation that could take place in these days during CES 2022.

The new Graphic card, which in recent weeks had been spotted on a Chinese site, should be based on the GA102 base with 10752 CUDA core, with 24 GB of GDDR6X video memory at 21 Gbps, all with 384-bit memory bus that should guarantee a bandwidth through 1 TB per second, exceeding the speed of an RTX 3090 by approximately 7.7%.

The RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition, which also transpires in a first photo visible below, should have a triple slot design, aesthetically identical to those of the previous models, with a 16-pin connector for 450W of electrical absorption.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti photographed by VideoCardz.com

This aspect also makes it clear that a large-caliber configuration is needed to manage it at its best, with a power supply approaching 1000W of power.

The new Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is expected to have an increased base clock to 1560 MHz and a boost to 1860 MHz, which represents a increase respectively 12% and 10% compared to what is seen in the standard model of the 3090, bringing the maximum potential to 40 TeraFLOPS of power. Obviously, all of this will involve a price rather high base, regardless of the actual possibility of finding it on the market and the costs further inflated by the scarcity of products.

So let’s see a first data sheet, pending confirmation, for Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti: