Nvidia gives up: it is ready to give up buying ARM

When in September 2020 Nvidia announced that it intended to acquire the British ARM it could not have imagined that it would have to face not only the (so predictable) disputes of regulators in Europe, the United States and the United Kingdom; but also of rivals, fearful that ARM’s neutral approach, which supplies companies like Apple, Qualcomm and Samsung, could be at risk. Now Nvidia has decided to abandon the acquisition, according to sources heard by Bloomberg.

Officially neither company has confirmed the reconstruction. A spokesperson for SoftBank, the current owner of ARM, said that “we remain hopeful that the operation can be approved“while an Nvidia spokesperson commented that”we continue to support what has already been detailed in the official documents – that this operation offers the opportunity to accelerate ARM and strengthen competition and innovation“.

Unofficially, however, it seems that Nvidia is already warning commercial partners that it does not intend to continue with the intention of acquiring ARM.

At this point, SoftBank would be ready to start the procedures for listing ARM on the stock exchange.

Worries

The opposition to the acquisition of ARM by Nvidia concerns first of all the possibility that the latter can gradually change the way of working of ARM, which makes no difference to anyone: the licenses of the chips it gives to Apple are the same as it gives to Qualcomm or to Samsung or to MediaTek.

The fear of regulators and companies is that instead ARM could become an integral part of Nvidia’s business model and therefore be influenced by Nvidia’s business choices and less by the role of neutral chip supplier it has had in recent years.

In 2020, according to SoftBank’s annual report, ARM’s revenue generated from licensing royalties grew 16.7% year-on-year in particular thanks to growing demand for smartphones with 5G connectivity and radio stations for 5G networks.