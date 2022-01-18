Nvidia has blocked the production of the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti: BIOS and hardware the possible problems

Nvidia has halted production of the high-end RTX 3090 Ti graphics card for unspecified reasons, according to rumors.

Announced at CES 2022 along with the entry-level RTX 3050 model, the RTX 3090 Ti has 10,752 CUDA cores, 450 W of TDP, 84 ray tracing cores and 24 GB of GDDR6X memory, making it the most powerful graphics card in the range. Nvidia GeForce.

NVIDIA RTX 3090 Ti is the most powerful card ever. For those who cannot afford it, there is RTX 3050, the “small” from 279 euros Go to the deepening

While the RTX 3050 Nvidia announced the release date, January 27, for the RTX 3090 Ti has never provided precise timing.

As reported by TweakTown, Nvidia has asked partners to pause production of their customized RTX 3090 Ti.

The rumor was also reported by Videocardz, according to which Nvidia had planned to commercialize the RTX 3090 Ti starting January 27, along with the RTX 3050.

In particular, there would be problems related to the BIOS and hardware that would have forced Nvidia to ask partners to stop production. It is unclear whether already produced graphics cards will need to be revised in any way.