NVIDIA Image Scaling really works on all games – our proof

In our NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR special we explained the main differences between these technologies. The first uses Neural Networks to analyze images and provide advanced output, while AMD uses a linear method. But there are some news on the way.

In fact, with a surprise move, NVIDIA has announced the new Image Scaling, the update of the spatial scaling technology available for a wider range of video cards compared to the DLSS, which is only compatible with the models of the younger RTX family.

NVIDIA Image Scaling

Scaling “space“from NVIDIA, although pre-existing, becomes a crucial tool for achieving a performance boost on all NVIDIA GeForce video cards.

This can be achieved through a simple percentage selector and an effective slider for sharpness, adjustable from the traditional NVIDIA Control Panel but also in-game, through the GeForce Experience overlay.

This tool is defined as spatial to indicate the clear contrast to the DLSS, able to analyze a timeline of frames to provide a better result also in terms of motion, thanks to a greater number of inputs. In this case, however, we move linearly on the temporal plane, using a fixed algorithm instead of a neural network, on a single frame at a time.

Less aesthetically effective than DLSS, of course, but no less incredible in terms of potential, since if it is true that the results of the DLSS are able, sometimes, to exceed even the native resolution, with the scaler and the sharpener of NVIDIA we are still able to obtain a solid performance improvement with minimal trade-offs. In Ultra Quality mode, the results are evidently very close to what AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution produced and in terms of performance the improvement is clear compared to the native resolution.

The peculiarity of this tool is that it works at the video hardware level, therefore outside of Windows, and therefore it is technically compatible with any game out there. Despite this incredible claim, truthful as it is absurd, the result is also remarkable in terms of image reproduction.

In our test, the visual impact remained surprisingly good at a glance. With the filter set to the highest quality, in games that are currently 100% compatible you can earn up to 20% on the framerate without any particular compromises. As explained in our short guide to NVIDIA Image Scaler, there are two possibilities to enable this method of upsampling, through the NVIDIA Control Panel and NVIDIA GeForce Experience, with the first has a clear advantage over the second because more effective as more “analog“.

This method involves enabling Image Resizing from the 3D Settings, applying the changes without changing the parameters. After a system restart, through the resolution comparison on the NVIDIA site, we choose the reduced resolution, then the starting one, directly within the game. For the 1440p target, for example, the native resolution for the Ultra Quality filter is 2176 x 1224. Once in game, to adjust the sharpness in real time you can proceed directly with the shortcut Alt + F3. In this way we will be able to make a fine adjustment that allows you to gain an average of frames from 10 to 20% on the native resolution, while preserving much of the quality.

We have tested it on some modern titles and others not, to test its premises and verify if its impact is really applicable to any game. Our configuration consists of one RTX 3060 from NVIDIA, flanked by an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU with 32GB of DDR4-3200 RAM. The improvement on the FPS is present, albeit marginal compared to what produced by the DLSS, but definitely in line with the modality Ultra Quality by FSR. As for the image quality, the ability to manage sharpness in just a few steps makes the process much more versatile. The real gem, however, remains the total compatibility. We have to get carried away, because it is certainly more articulated than the counterparts implemented in the game, but the result is incredible.

The new NVIDIA ICAT comparison tool, open to all who wish to try it, allows anyone to make a quick comparison of their results, provided they have an acquisition card, since NVIDIA Image Scaling result cannot be acquired directly from screen capture. In any case, it is evident that the scaler is aimed more at the GTX audience than at the RTX one, looking for a boost that allows you to increase the longevity of your hardware by a few notches, at a time when any upgrades could result in more operations. complex than expected.

Together with the tool update, NVIDIA has announced the release of the SDK on GitHub of its scaler with sharpener, with an open source license and accessible to all developers who wish to implement it directly within their own titles.

In this way, it will then be up to the software houses to insert any sliders and switches in the game settings to enable the tool which, as previously mentioned, is currently convenient but not entirely.

To activate it, in fact, it is necessary to enter the GeForce Experience suite or in the Control Panel, decide the desired quality level and activate the function. NVIDIA speaks of a total compatibility and actually with the trick of the custom resolution we are there, although not completely intuitive. The overlay slider, on the other hand, is blunt immediate and speaks a universal language. However, an acceptable sacrifice to be able to increase the framerate on games maybe they will never receive specific implementations, applying themselves in a much more impactful way, inevitably, compared to its Super Resolution cousin, since its compatibility is potentially absolute on the videogame knowledge in circulation while the diffusion of FSR is still limited.

On the sidelines of this announcement, NVIDIA also illustrated the progress made by DLSS, now in its 2.3 build. Already rumored for some time, this new version further improves visual performance compared to previous iterations and confirms with even more vigor the goodness of this system compared to space scalers, excellent but equipped with a more limited technology. An incredible announcement from Image Scaling, which however highlights even more the evident superiority of the most advanced technologies accelerated by Tensor Cores.