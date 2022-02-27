Nvidia investigates a possible cyberattack that would have affected its internal system for two days

Nvidia investigates a possible cyberattack that would have affected its operation for several days. The American multinational, a benchmark in the manufacture of graphics chips and with a capitalization of around 600,000 million dollars, acknowledges that it is “investigating an incident” of which, he assures, he is still evaluating “the nature and scope”. His statements come after the newspaper The Telegraph revealed that the company had suffered a hacker attack that caused interruptions in its email systems and development tools.

For now, the US company has limited itself to admitting the existence of an episode it refers to as an “incident” and confirms that it is evaluating its scope and details. It also guarantees that your business and commercial activities “continue without interruption”. One of the issues that has not yet been clarified is whether data from the firm or its clients have been affected.

And in the background: Ukraine

Over the last few hours, however, brushstrokes of what could have happened have been transcending. The Telegraph He assures that the problem was registered between Wednesday and Thursday and affected part of his business. He speaks, in fact, of an episode of scope that would have “completely committed” the company’s internal systems for two days. Bloomberg, also citing anonymous sources, points to an attack by ransomware and relativizes its impact.

Beyond the impact of an attack on Nvidia, the largest US microchip manufacturer, the “incident” is relevant because of its context. The episode would have practically coincided with the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began at dawn from Wednesday to Thursday.

The ground offensive was preceded, in fact, by cyberattacks that focused on government websites and banks in Ukraine. Over the last few weeks, the country has seen how its official government websites and systems have been harassed by hackers. On a global scale, US President Joe Biden warned on Thursday that the country is “prepared to respond” to any Russian “cyber attack” against its companies. Both Bloomberg and The Telegraph They assure, however, that there is no evidence relating the Nvidia incident with Ukraine.

In addition to its business volume and weight in the technology sector, Nvidia stands out as a strategic company for the United States. Its graphics processing units are key in the video game industry, but its chips are equally important for artificial intelligence and robotics programs, areas that give it a growing weight in national security.