NVIDIA opens the door for its PC graphics cards to be manufactured by one of its competitors

The CEO of the company values ​​the option of contracting the services of Intel for future chips.

Lately, the world of video games has surprised us with two things: company purchases and some unexpected collaborations. The latter is happening more and more in the industry and would be unimaginable a few years ago, but NVIDIA is willing to further blur the barriers.

As we read in PC Gamer, the company known above all for the development of graphics cards for PC is open to working together with Intel, one of its competitors in the sector. Although there has been an approach before, we never thought that we could perceive them as allies, but the possibility is on the table.

At the moment there is no confirmed collaborationNVIDIA CEO, Jensen Huanghas stated that they are very open-minded to considering Intel as a partner for the future chip manufacturing. The company does not close the door to hiring its production services for graphics cards, something that would help Intel in its new opening strategy to compete directly with TSMC and Samsung.

Huang says that although Intel and AMD are rivals in the field of GPUs, they are also partners, and companies should be mature to realize that they must collaborate. At the moment, this possible association has only been discussed as a possibility, although from Intel itself there have also been winks through the words of Pat Gelsingerwho is delighted by the interest in using his casting capabilities.

All this comes within the framework of the latest NVIDIA presentation, which has launched Omniverse, a collaborative platform for game development. Also, your graphics card GeForce RTX 3090 It already has a release date, and it will arrive in stores in just a few days.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: NVIDIA, Intel, Graphics cards and PCs.