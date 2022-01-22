NVIDIA raises Italian prices of RTX 30 Founders Edition: it’s official

While fans of the world of PC gaming still “struggle” with the availability of the GPU, news arrives that is not exactly the most positive. Indeed, Prices for NVIDIA’s RTX 30 Founders Edition GPUs have been “quietly” raised.

In particular, according to what was reported by Videocardz and HardwareLuxx (foreign sources who first reported the news), the costs of the GPUs in question have been increased in several European countries, for example Germany. Following the rumors, we threw ourselves on the official Italian portal of NVIDIA, finding that the increase also applies to Italy.

In fact, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti now has a starting price of 1269 euros, while previously the list cost was equal to 1199 euros (as you can learn more in our review of the NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti Founders Edition). There are also increases for the other cards, namely the RTX 3090 (which goes from € 1549 to € 1649), the RTX 3080 (from € 719 to € 759), the RTX 3070 Ti (from € 619 to € 649), the RTX 3070 (from 519 euros to 549 euros) and the RTX 3060 Ti (from 419 euros to 439 euros).

In short, 2022 opens in the name of rising prices for the RTX 30 series Founders Edition GPUs (the average increase is 5.5% more: the maximum cost increase is 100 euros for the RTX 3090). For the rest, remember that NVIDIA recently announced a 12GB RTX 3080.