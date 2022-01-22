Nvidia raises the prices of the RTX 30 Founders Edition, also for Italy

The lack of chips is a problem that has plagued the consumer PC market for a long time now, forcing gamers and content creators to major outlays to purchase new hardware, especially when it comes to GPUs. A few days ago we told you about Nvidia’s temporary stop of the production of RTX 3090 Ti due to hardware and firmware problems, but the “bad news” does not seem to end there: According to what reported by Computerbase, Nvidia would have increased the prices of RTX 30 Founders Edition GPU, silently and without any official communication from the manufacturer.

Photo Credit: NVIDIA

The bad news involves many European countries, unfortunately including Italy, where they register price increases for most models. The increases involve the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, for which there is currently a list price of 1269 euros, while until recently the same card was offered at 1199 euros. The other increases concern the RTX 3090, which goes from 1549 euros to 1649 euro, the RTX 3080 which goes from 719 euros to 759 euros, the RTX 3070 Ti, which goes from 619 euros to 649 euros, the RTX 3070, which goes from 519 euros to 549 euros and finally the RTX 3060 Ti, which passes from 419 to 439 euros. The prices on the official shop for Italy have already been updated, you can check them in person at this address.

Credit: Discord / StockDrops

In short, 2022 does not start in the best possible way, between the energy and semiconductor crisis that show no signs of improving and a generalized increase in the prices of video cards, already prohibitive in itself, further bringing to its knees a market that certainly continues to make large numbers , but which forces people who have a real need for these products into makeshift choices or crazy expenses. The hope is that the third quarter of 2022 bring really the increase in supplies announced in recent days from CFO of Nvidia Colette Kress. This increase in production could represent a solution to the problem, given the debut, expected at that time, of the future RTX 40 series cards, which will most likely be produced by TSMC.