NVIDIA RTX 2060 with 12 GB of official VRAM: will it be able to curb the lack of cards?

It might seem like a surprise launch, but in reality several rumors had already confirmed its existence. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 with 12GB of VRAM it’s official. Then comes a “new” NVIDIA video card on the market, which is nothing more than a re-edition of the card released in 2019.

For this new variant, NVIDIA has doubled the memory available to the card , going from 6 to 12 GB, and increased i CUDA Core available for the card (from 1,920 in the 2019 edition to 2,176 in the 2021 edition). As The Verge points out, the model is more like the RTX 2060 Super than the standard one.

Its features should also allow you to play with Ray Tracing (with the help of DLSS maybe) at a resolution of 1080p. More than enough for most gamers, considering that most of the 144 Hz monitor up are just full HD.

We know there will be one 12GB RTX 2060 Founders Edition , which, however, will also be joined by various editions of manufacturers such as ASUS, MSI, Gigabyte and many others. We will update the article when we know more about it. It is possible that ASUS and MSI will soon unveil their line-up relating to the new versions of the 2060.

At least as far as the US market is concerned, the launch is scheduled for December 7. We do not yet know what the intentions are for Italy. There is not much information on the price either. There RTX 2060 6GB from 2019 boasted a list price of $ 349.

We don’t know if NVIDIA will want to stick with that price range, in order to combine the new 30 series with a cheaper model, or if the prices will be higher either because of the chip shortage that of the technical specifications more “pumped”. Nor is it certain that the arrival of this model will somehow solve the lack of video cards on the market, an increasingly marked problem that involves not only the spread of NVIDIA products, but also of consoles and other electronic products.