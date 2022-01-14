NVIDIA RTX 30 series, stocks will increase in the second half of 2022 – Nerd4.life

The stocks related to video cards NVIDIA RTX 30 series will increase over the course of second half of 2022: reiterated Colette Kress, CFO of the company, during the twenty-fourth edition of the Annual Needham Growth Conference.

As we wrote a couple of weeks ago, the semiconductor crisis has made i virtually impossible to find components necessary for the production of the new ones GPU and of next-gen console, among other things, but this situation should start to improve in a few months.

“During 2021 we have seen strong demand for GeForce products, a demand that continues to outweigh the stocks we have on hand,” said Kress. “For example, there was a lot of demand during the Christmas holidays, especially for laptops.”

“We are still finishing the last quarter, but we look at what has happened in terms of distribution channels and things seem to be going well, after all we are working with our partners to increase the availability of stocks. We think the situation will improve gradually. that we are approaching the second half of the year. “

“Also on the gaming front, demand is quite strong and we have seen records of simultaneous connections, for example on Steam with 28.2 million users”, continued the CFO of NVIDIA, also citing the growth of the Metaverso concept and the role of the company on this front.