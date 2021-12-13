NVIDIA RTX 4090 Ti and AMD Radeon RX 7000 already in the hands of miners? Discovery of a mining farm

The conditional is a must and the news is to be taken with a grain of salt, but according to what was reported by Wccftech a mega mining farm equipped with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti and AMD Radeon RX 7000 of the new generation.

Obviously it is not known if the mining farm really includes the GPUs in question, but the certain thing is that it is up and running and as we show in the screenshot at the bottom there are GPUs labeled as NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti and AMD Radeon RX 7000 .

There NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti has a hash rate of 1.22 TH / s: to make a comparison a single GeForce RTX 3090 stops between 110 and 120 MH / s, which means that about 10,000 RTX 3090 are needed to reach 1.2-1.3 TH / s. In the card it is not specified how many graphics cards are present, but it is clear that a single 4090 Ti is not able to reach this figure, although the latest information speaks of an RTX 4090 three times faster than the RTX 3090.

There AMD Radeon RX 7000 “control test”, on the other hand, is able to stop at 657.3 GH / s, while the “Overlock test” model has a hash rate of 580 GH / s.

Overall, the mining farm is capable of generating a hash rate of up to 3.91 TH / s Ethereum and currently averages 2.47 TH / s. According to some calculations, every three hours it could extract 5 ETH, against an estimated profit of over 4 million dollars.

Just a few hours ago, on these pages we reported the news of how the new firmware is able to increase the mining speed of the RTX 3080 Ti.