Nvidia RTX Series 30 cards available soon, here’s how to buy – Nerd4.life

As well as PS5 and Xbox Series X, graphics cards too Nvidia RTX 30 are virtually impossible to find with the current semiconductor crisis, so anyone looking for a new GPU should keep the initiative in mind MediaWorld’s RTX Day, which offers a certain assortment of cards a normal prices, incredibly.

The exact day has not yet been announced, but when RTX Day kicks off it will be possible reserve a seat in the queue to make the purchase of an RTX 30 card at prices that should be standard compared to the price list, which is absolutely incredible for the current times. Obviously the quantity will be very limited, so it will be necessary to show up on the site in time, in order to get a place in the queue.

You can go to this page of the MediaWorld site to start the procedure as soon as the RTX Day is launched, waiting to know the precise date.

To avoid a physical overcrowding of the shops, unlike the same event seen in October in this case it will be possible to book an Nvidia RTX 30 card directly from the MediaWorld site, and then collect it in the shop following the fixed appointment.

Nvidia RTX Series 30, the new cards are still nowhere to be found

The stores in which the initiative will take place are the following: