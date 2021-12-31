Nvidia RTX Series 30 cards available soon, here’s how to buy – Nerd4.life

Tech

As well as PS5 and Xbox Series X, graphics cards too Nvidia RTX 30 are virtually impossible to find with the current semiconductor crisis, so anyone looking for a new GPU should keep the initiative in mind MediaWorld’s RTX Day, which offers a certain assortment of cards a normal prices, incredibly.

The exact day has not yet been announced, but when RTX Day kicks off it will be possible reserve a seat in the queue to make the purchase of an RTX 30 card at prices that should be standard compared to the price list, which is absolutely incredible for the current times. Obviously the quantity will be very limited, so it will be necessary to show up on the site in time, in order to get a place in the queue.

You can go to this page of the MediaWorld site to start the procedure as soon as the RTX Day is launched, waiting to know the precise date.

To avoid a physical overcrowding of the shops, unlike the same event seen in October in this case it will be possible to book an Nvidia RTX 30 card directly from the MediaWorld site, and then collect it in the shop following the fixed appointment.

Nvidia RTX Series 30, the new cards are still nowhere to be found

The stores in which the initiative will take place are the following:

  • Milan – Viale Certosa, 29
  • Turin – Corso Giulio Cesare, 202/210
  • Padua – Via Venezia, 98
  • Florence – Via S. Quirico, 165 Campi Bisenzio (FI)
  • Caserta – Location Aurano, 1 Marcianise (CE)
  • Bari – Via Noicattaro, 2 Casamssima (BA)

By following the instructions that will be published at this address, you can book your Nvidia RTX Series 30 GPU and then pick it up in one of the stores listed above. The models featured should be RTX 3060, RTX 3060 Ti, RTX 3070, RTX 3070 Ti, RTX 3080, RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3090, produced by various brands including ASUS, MSI and PNY.

