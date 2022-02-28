NVIDIA Strikes Back: Encrypts 1TB of Data Supposedly Stolen, Installs Ransomware on Cybercriminals’ PC | Technology

This week NVIDIA has suffered a hack, confirmed by the company. And according to unofficial sources, he has decided to take justice into his own hands…

When someone hacks you and steals your sensitive datayou can report to the police and leave everything in the hands of the experts… Or you can hunt down cybercriminals, corner them in an alley… and apply divine justice…

A couple of days ago, NVIDIA was hacked. The company confirmed “the incidentto The Telegraph, but has not explained what has happened.

The British media ensures that hackers would have accessed the internal mail system and developer tools, During two days. But as we say, NVIDIA has not confirmed anything.

This is worrying news, because if cybercriminals have hacked internal mail, they could have accessed passwords and sensitive information, and use those keys to steal data.

North American media such as Wccftech or Videocardz today collect the tweets of the alleged hackers who have attacked NVIDIA, a South American group called LAPSU$.

Always according to this information undergroundthat we do not know to what extent it is trustworthy, these cybercriminals reportedly stole 1TB of sensitive data from NVIDIA.

And here comes the interesting part: according to the LAPSU$ group itself, NVIDIA would have fought back entering their systems, encrypting that TB of stolen data, and installing ransomware on the PC used by the hackers to attack the company.

According to them, they had made a backup copy of that stolen data, so they still have NVIDIA’s confidential information.

We do not know to what extent all this is true, because officially NVIDIA has only spoken of one incident, and has not revealed more information.

But it is not usual for companies to respond with the same currency to their attackersor at least it is not usual for it to come to light.

We are also unclear if legally they can, and if this is considered self-defense. But considering that most cybercriminals are not found and end up getting away with it, we suppose it is logical that some companies try to take justice into their own hands.

We will see if this hack has consequences for NVIDIA, at the level of leaks of your technologyor future product launches.