NVIDIA, sudden drop of Founders Edition cards at list price: here’s where

On the sidelines of the presentation of RTX 3070 Ti and 3080 Ti for notebooks, NVIDIA amazes everyone with the first drop of video cards RTX 3000 Series Founders Edition at list price.

At the time of writing, they have already appeared on the official website which refers to the reliable LDLC store the RTX 3060 Ti and the RTX 3080, respectively at 429 and 719 euros plus shipping. Unfortunately, the cards in question evaporated in a few moments, but we suggest that you continue to keep this page under control in case the immediate availability of other GPUs in the lineup.

In fact, in the last surprise drop of NVIDIA, after the disappearance of the first options, the other options also followed in waves until the final exhaustion, which took place in the evening.

Among the cards that have not yet appeared, we would like to point out the excellent one RTX 3080 Ti for 1199 euros and the RTX 3070 Ti for 619 euros, prices unattainable on the market for which it would be worth spending a few minutes on the matter.

In the meantime, we suggest you create an account on LDLC so as not to be caught unprepared in case of upcoming, upcoming releases of video cards on this portal which, we recall, to date has been able to maintain the manufacturer’s list price, albeit with limited quantities.

* UPDATES *

21:00 – The RTX 3070 appeared on the retailer’s website for 519 euros.

21:11 – The RTX 3090 is also available at 1549 euros: link here.