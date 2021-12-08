NVIDIA, the 12 GB RTX 2060 begins to appear online: what prices!

Only a few days ago we learned from an official source that a new, so to speak, video card will arrive on the market on 7 December 2021. While waiting to try it, many have wondered how much the 12 GB RTX 2060 will cost in the current context and in the midst of the industry crisis.

The custom version appeared in a French online store MSI Ventus with Factory Overclock comes to our rescue, with a retail price set at € 528.19. At the moment it is not yet possible to draw real conclusions on this model and the same information leaked on the net must be taken with all the necessary caution, also and above all because this GPU has not yet officially entered the market.

Curiously, the card appears on the site in two different advertisements, with the other indicating a final cost of 645.25 euros, but both may not correspond to the real selling price. For a short period of time, it seems, it was even possible to continue with the preorder at the aforementioned prices, but currently both pages show 404 error, while appearing in search results.

Should these prices be confirmed, the picture that will unfold is quite clear. In the meantime, however, we remind you that NVIDIA itself has long made a service available to users that has proved to be a real godsend in this context. We are talking about his Cloud Gaming platform, which recently added a new one tier subscription. To find out more, we suggest taking a look at our GeForce NOW RTX 3080 trial, Premium tier offering streaming up to 1440p and 120 FPS on PC and Mac.