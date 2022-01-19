NVIDIA, the assault on the CPU sector starts from Israel

NVIDIA takes the CPU seriously. The US company known for GeForce GPUs last year announced plans to build Grace, one ARM CPU for datacenters and artificial intelligence ready to debut in 2023. And while the acquisition of the British ARM is still under the magnifying glass of the authorities that monitor competition, NVIDIA is nevertheless ready to relaunch with new investments in Israel.

NVIDIA Israel, which already has 2,800 employees spread across seven research centers (Yokneam, Tel-Hai, Raanana, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Jerusalem, Kiryat Gat and Beer Sheva), is ready to hire hundreds of people over the next few years for a new team linked to CPU design. The open positions will concern engineers for both the hardware and software, as well as the overall system architecture.

“Israel, with its unique wealth of talent, is a key player in the global technology ecosystem and we are thrilled to create a new CPU-related team here. We look forward to further growing our local R&D activities both in this area and in our extensive work supporting the local ecosystem through startup and developer programs, “said Michael Kagan, CTO of the company. For now, NVIDIA’s commitment is linked to the HPC area, but some consumer-oriented developments, along the lines of what Apple did with proprietary processors for Macs, cannot be ruled out in the future.

NVIDIA’s bond with Israel is strong, as evidenced by the purchase of Mellanox in April 2020 for 7 billion dollars. The company deals with high-speed interconnections between the components that form a supercomputer, an area in which NVIDIA is present not only with GPU-based accelerators but, thanks to Mellanox, also with DPUs.