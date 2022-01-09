NVIDIA, the new RTX 3050 has a more powerful GPU than expected

Following the official unveiling of the RTX 3090Ti and RTX 3050, many have been waiting to learn more about the graphics chip featured in NVIDIA’s new mainstream model. Today we know something more thanks to Inno3D.

In fact, high-resolution images of the die of the GPU, which revealed some details that should not be underestimated.

Contrary to what one might have imagined, the NVIDIA GA107 GPU will not take place on board as in the variant dedicated to the notebook segment, but the GA106-150 chip, in some ways more powerful than its counterpart.

The reasons for this “surprise” move by NVIDIA, as suggested by the source, would be to be found in the desire to fully compete with the mysterious Intel ARC A350 and worried by the official launch of the Radeon RX 6500 XT, also present at CES 2022.

The new RTX 3050 features 2560 CUDA cores and 8GB of GDDR6 video memory on 128-bit bus, for a bandwidth of 224GB / s. The suggested launch price, which is expected to take place in January 2022, is $ 249. These specifications, of course, leave ample room for maneuver to NVIDIA which, using a GA106 GPU, could easily find room for the eventual production of a 3050 Ti model as well.