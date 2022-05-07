NVIDIA to pay $5.5 million to hide graphics sold to crypto miners

NVIDIA is one of the most important graphics card brands in the world that currently has probably the best GPU models for gaming such as the RTX 3080 for the high end or the RTX 3050 for gamers who opt for the entry range, for example. not to mention the GTX 1060 that continues to triumph among Steam players.

The brand has not stopped growing in recent years with the GPU sales increase both the players and the crypto minersresponsible in part for GPU shortage of the market using bots and other techniques to buy large volumes of graphics, leaving us players empty-handed for a long time, something that NVIDIA wanted to solve in early 2021 with the launch of a technology to limit Ethereum “mining” tasks , making them less attractive to crypto miners and starting the recovery of charts in the market.

However, years before NVIDIA took advantage of the boom of cryptocurrencies selling a large volume of charts to play with and hiding from its shareholders that these were intended for crypto miners camouflaging these sales within the sales to players, something for which he will now have to pay 5.5 million dollars following an investigation and settlement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

NVIDIA included sales to cryptominers within sales of graphics to gamers

The events occurred in the year 2018 when NVIDIA introduced its partners to the 2017 financial reports with a notable increase in the sale of graphics. Knowing the data, investors wanted to know how much of the increase in GPU sales was related to the world of video game and/or players for PC (a much more stable market) and what proportion of the increase in sales corresponds to the purchase by crypto miners (with a market that has already proven to be risky and quite unstable) with the Responsible for NVIDIA hiding this data and being misleading with their investors by pointing out that the increase in graphics sales corresponds to a growth in the video game sector while cryptocurrencies were important in other markets.

“NVIDIA’s disclosure failures deprived investors of information critical to evaluating the company’s business in a key market.“, comments Kristina Littman, head of the Commission’s Crypto Assets Unit. “All distributors, including those seeking opportunities involving emerging technology, must ensure that their disclosures are correct, complete and accurate.“.