Nvidia uses the metaverse to test its guidance system

At CES 2022 Nvidia has reserved ample space for the novelties of its Drive Hyperion 8 autonomous driving platform built around the SoC Drive Orin capable of 254 TOPS per second. Nvidia autonomous driving trains with Artificial Intelligence e uses the company’s Omniverse metaverse to test its improvements.

Simulate driving models in Nvidia’s metaverse

During the event, Ali Kani, head of Nvidia’s Automotive division, outlined the three pillars on which the company’s autonomous driving is founded. The first of these is AI-based real-time software that runs on the vehicle. But this software can live thanks to the second pillar, namely AI models trained in the cloud by DGX servers.

The most fascinating of the pillars, however, is the third, or the simulation of the models and software of vehicles in the Omniverse, that is, in the metaverse created by Nvidia. Basically a virtual car is made to travel on the roads of the metaverse to test both the creation of synthetic data to be analyzed by the driving system and to test actual autonomous driving.

From a material and technological point of view, the latest generation of Hyperion Drive includes 12 cameras, 12 ultrasonic sensors, 9 radars, three cameras inside the vehicle and the front LiDAR. Furthermore, the architecture of the platform means that if one of the sensors stops working there is a backup system that allows the vehicle to continue driving safely.

Beyond its virtual training, Drive Hyperion 8 is preparing in real life using Mercedes-Benz cars for road tests. It is also receiving the collaboration of Tier 1 suppliers, ie those who work directly with OEM companies. Among them are Desay, Flex, Quanta, Valeo and ZF. Among the vehicle manufacturers that will benefit from Drive Hyperion are Polestar, NIO, Xpeng, IM Motors, Li Auto, R Auto. There is an important detail to underline, lhe IT facility and cloud data centers for autonomous driving will be provided directly by Nvidia to manufacturers.

Also among the partners is TuSimple, which has collaborated with Nvidia since 2017, and which has announced that its trucks will use Nvidia’s SoC Drive Orin, but will develop its own autonomous driving software entirely by choosing the sensors to apply to the platform.

An in-car concierge at our service

Explaining the Artificial Intelligences that divide the tasks in Drive Hyperion, Ali Kani separated Drive Chauffer, which basically has the task of guiding passengers from a destination address to an arrival one, from Drive Concierge, which uses Omniverse Avatars to appear and communicate with the occupants of the vehicle by having access to “always-on” services.

In this regard, Nvidia showed the video of a simulation in the metaverse of the interaction with the Drive Concierge avatar. The vision has something of science fiction, and the dialogue between the real person and the avatar is very natural; with the ability of the AI ​​to remain anchored to previous contexts introduced during the chat and therefore of the passenger’s requests.