NVIDIA, what a blow! The purchase of Arm increasingly at risk: the FTC wants to block it

The UK and European Commission survey supplements weren’t enough now for NVIDIA, purchasing Arm is even more difficult: the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has filed a lawsuit with the intent of block the acquisition $ 40 billion.

“The proposed vertical deal would give one of the largest chip companies control over information technology and the projects that rival companies rely on to develop their competing chips,” the FTC said in a statement. The Authority argues that “the combined company would have the means and incentive to stifle next-generation innovative technologies“, from those used in data centers to car driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Holly Vedova, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition, said necessary “protect critical infrastructure markets from illegal vertical mergers that have far-reaching and damaging effects on future innovations“.

The theme is always the same, that of the first hour, the one under everyone’s eyes since NVIDIA announced the operation: Arm does not produce or sell chips, but creates and licenses projects and architectures to other hi-tech companies, including Apple, NVIDIA, Google, Qualcomm and thousands more around the world. The British designer, today still in the hands of the Japanese fund Softbank, in practice the “Switzerland of semiconductors”, a neutral player powering the smartphone, car and many other industries.

NVIDIA, for its part, is one of the most important IT companies in the world, with a business model very different from that of Arm: it is feared that the merger could undermine the status quo. According to the FTC, the deal “would give NVIDIA the ability and incentive to use its control over technology to undermine its competitors“, leading to lower quality and innovation in products, along with higher prices and less choice” harming the millions of Americans who benefit from Arm-based products.

The FTC cites three sectors in particular that will be damaged by the merger: advanced driver assistance systems for cars, that of the “DPU SmartNIC”, which are advanced networking products for data centers, and that of CPUs for the world of cloud computing. It should not be forgotten that in 2023 NVIDIA expects to enter the world of CPUs for datacenters with the Grace project, a development seen by the co-founder of Arm, now no longer in the company, as the “smoking gun” of NVIDIA’s bad intentions.

One item of particular concern to the FTC is that NVIDIA may have “access to sensitive information” of Arm’s licensees, some of which are its rivals, and with this Arm may have less interest in “pursuing innovations perceived to conflict with NVIDIA’s business interests. Arm licensees share their sensitive competitive information with Arm because it is a neutral partner, not a rival chip maker. the acquisition is likely to result in a loss of confidence in Arm and its ecosystem“.

The decision to proceed with the complaint was taken by the FTC commission with a unanimous vote (4 votes in favor to zero) and the start of the administrative procedure scheduled for August 9, 2022 – it appears quite evident that, barring any changes, the operation sforger the original timing (18 months from the announcement) that NVIDIA and Arm had given to close the deal.

NVIDIA, for its part, has always rejected fears, publicly assuring its commitment to maintaining the role of Arm and the licensing model, while ensuring the creation of real “firewalls” to avoid the recirculation of sensitive data that could undermine competition. it is clear that the arguments brought so far by NVIDIA to the authorities have not fully convinced.

In a statement, NVIDIA says it will continue to work to demonstrate the deal will be beneficial to the industry and promote competition. NVIDIA will invest in Arm’s research and development, accelerate its roadmaps and expand its offerings to increase competition, create more opportunities for all licensees and expand the ecosystem. NVIDIA is committed to preserving Arm’s open licensing model and ensuring that its intellectual property is available to all interested licensees, current and future. “

