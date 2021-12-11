Nvidia will launch the “beast of beasts”: RTX 3090 will take advantage of 10,752 CUDA cores

Nvidia may soon announce the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, the most powerful card in the new RTX 30 Ampere family that it would take advantage of all the CUDA cores of the GA102-350 GPU.

Rumors reported by VideoCardz reveal that the RTX 3090 Ti will be released on January 27th. If they were true, Nvidia could give the announcement, however, during its keynote at CES 2022, which will be held on January 7th.

The rumored specs of the RTX 3090 tell you about 24GB GDDR6X memory in 2GB modules with a speed of 21 Gbps. GPU bandwidth would rise to 1 Tbps.

It will have a standard PCIe gen 5.0 connection and a new 16-pin connector. The TDP will be 450 Watts and the RTX 3090 Ti will be the first consumer card to use all 10,752 CUDA cores of the GA102-350 GPU on which it is based. It is essentially the pinnacle of Nvidia’s RTX 30 family.

There’s also a beefier 3050 and a faster 3070 Ti



On the sidelines of the RTX 3090 Ti which understandably will have all eyes on itself in a hypothetical presentation at the beginning of January, there are also rumors for the younger sisters of the family.

One could be announced RTX 3050 with 8 GB GDDR6 which could be pushed by 3,072 CUDA cores versus the 2,304 of the current 4GB version, going from a GA107 GPU to a GA106-150.

Around the corner would also be a 16GB RTX 3070 Ti. Perhaps announced on December 17th with availability from January 11th. The 16GB will be GDDR6X instead of the current GDDR6.