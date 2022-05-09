NVIDIA would lose a GPU manufacturer in favor of AMD and the RX 6950 XT

Although NVIDIA has a more than dominant position in the graphics card market against AMD, it is possible that not everything that shines is gold. Its actions on the stock market have been considered on many occasions as pure speculation, its distance with AMD has been reduced when facing its RDNA 2 vs. Ampere architectures and now those of the red team are going to present their new RX 6×50 XT. Have they dragged with it an important maker from GPU from NVIDIA toward amd? Or is it just a coincidence?

Take the little silver hat and plant it on your head because from here on it’s all pure speculation with a poor base where tomorrow about this time we can get out of doubt. And it is that as we well know it is tomorrow precisely when AMD presents its range “Refresh“Of the already veteran RX 6000, the RX 6×50 XT in three versions that seem to complicate NVIDIA’s life at a somewhat higher cost.

Has NVIDIA Lost Another GPU Maker?

Well, this would not be news today as such if it were not because GALAX (or GALAXY depending on the part of the world where we are) has turned everything upside down with an announcement on its Facebook where it has made it very clear that tomorrow May 10, 2022 have something to announce under the hashtag #ONLYFORPERFORMANCE (and others). Chance?

If you comb certain gray hairs or your ideas are directly visible, you will remember that a manufacturer like XFX was once a NVIDIA GPU distributor, where its models were quite famous for their quality and price. These were flown directly to AMD because of the policies imposed by the greens that did not sit well with the company and now it seems that GALAX could do the same.

The launch will be of a graphics card based on the Hall of Fame family, which on the other hand represents the best of the house in terms of performance. This leaves in the air a quite reasonable doubt, will they present a GALAX RX 6950 XT HOF? Do they continue with NVIDIA or do they make the leap as an AMD GPU manufacturer?

We don’t know, but if RDNA3 and you are RX 6×50 XT They are as fast as we have pointed out just a few days ago, so we are talking about a market that could turn around with an AMD on the throne, where, as expected, every company wants to fish given the troubled river.

VIA: Cowcotland