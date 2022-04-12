NY lieutenant governor arrested on corruption charges

New York State Lieutenant Governor brian benjaminwhose seven months in office have been overshadowed by investigations into a previous campaign, was arrested Tuesday as part of a federal corruption probe.

The federal prosecutor’s office reported that Benjamin was arrested on charges of bribery, fraud and forgery of documents.

Benjamin, a former state senator from Harlem, had joined Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration in September, selected by her to fill her old post a couple of weeks after she was appointed governor following Andrew Cuomo’s resignation over sexual harassment allegations. .

But just two months later, a real estate developer who provided campaign funds for Benjamin’s failed bid for New York City Comptroller was indicted.

Federal authorities charge Gerald Migdol with fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud and aggravated identity theft by giving illegal donations to the Benjamin campaign.

In an indictment unsealed Tuesday, Benjamin was accused of participating in a scheme to obtain campaign contributions from a real estate developer in exchange for Benjamin’s promise to use his influence as a state senator to secure a $50,000 grant from state funds. for a non-profit organization that the developer controlled.

The indictment says the scheme operated from 2019 to 2021. It adds that Benjamin and others acting on his instructions or on his behalf also engaged in a series of lies and deceptions to cover up the scheme.

They forged campaign donor forms, misled city regulators and provided false information on background check forms submitted by Benjamin when he was being considered for appointment as lieutenant governor, the indictment alleges.

More recently, reports surfaced that citations had been issued for Benjamin related to financial matters even before Hochul selected him as lieutenant governor.

Despite saying he didn’t know about the subpoenas at the time, Hochul proclaimed his support for Benjamin, saying he had told the state police when the agency was reviewing him for the job.