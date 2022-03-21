NY serial killer is a transgender woman

Harvey Marcelin, 83, who identifies as a woman transgenderhas been charged in New York of murdering and dismembering a woman whose dismembered torso was found two weeks ago, inside a bag in a shopping cart on a Brooklyn street.

Judicial documents, consulted by various means of New Yorkhighlight that Marcelin was convicted in 1963 of first-degree murder for shooting her girlfriend, and although the judge imposed a life sentence on her, (the jury did not agree on asking for the death penalty that then existed in the state), was released from prison in 1984 on parole for life.

According to the New York Times, after less than a year in freedom, she was arrested for having stabbed another woman with whom she lived.

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/03/21/a-man-with-a-suit-and-tie-e770713b.jpg Harvey Marcelin, the transgender woman, accused of being a serial killer. (EXTERNAL SOURCE)

The body of this woman was also found inside a plastic bag in Central Park.

In 1986, she pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in that death and was sentenced to between six and 12 years in prison.

In a 1997 appearance before the state parole board, Marcelin described the 1984 crime, saying he had “problems” with women.

Over the next three decades he repeatedly sought parole and was denied.

In 2010, his request for freedom was denied again, which he finally achieved in 2019.

A new victim:

Marcelin is accused of killing 68-year-old Susan Leyden, whose autopsy data was released Monday.

“The woman allegedly killed by a serial killer 83-year-old died of homicidal violence, including blunt force trauma to the head,” the city’s medical examiner said Saturday. New York.

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/03/21/a-woman-smiling-138deb63.jpg Susan Leyden, 68, the new victim of Harvey Marcelin. (EXTERNAL SOURCE)

Marcelin was caught on video dragging a plastic-wrapped amputated leg in her motorized wheelchair, police said.

According to data from the New York Post, the victim, who lived in an LGBTQ senior center in Fort Greene, was seen on surveillance video carrying a bag to Marcelin’s apartment on February 27, and was never heard from again.

The couple had met two years ago on social media, police said.