NY Yankees star Aaron Judge dodges response on COVID vaccine

TAMPA, Fla. — New York Yankees star Aaron Judge on Tuesday dodged directly answering whether or not he is vaccinated because New York City mandates that all private-sector employees be inoculated against the coronavirus. .

“I’m still focused on getting ready for the first preseason game,” Judge said from the team’s training complex in Florida. “That will be seen when the time comes. But right now, a lot of things can change. I don’t worry about that.” right now”.

Like Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, unvaccinated players on the Yankees and New York Mets will not be allowed to perform at home because of the city’s edict on private enterprise, which went into effect Dec. 27.

The order covers all activity by a sports team, whether indoors or outdoors. A city official not authorized to speak publicly said the season is still a month away, too far to make a determination about what will happen as the city monitors COVID-19 cases.

In a statement, the Yankees said team president Randy Levine “is dealing with the city and other involved officials on this matter.”

The Yankees open their season at home against the Boston Red Sox on April 7.

Judge is a three-time All-Star and is a leader in the Yankees’ clubhouse. He is coming off a .287 and 39-homer season, placing fourth in the American League Most Valuable Player voting. He may be a free agent at the end of this season, but he has expressed a desire to sign long-term with New York.

Even if New York’s order is lifted, the Yankees’ unvaccinated players would miss nine games in Toronto against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Canadian government requires that an individual receive a second dose of the vaccine — or one from Johnson & Johnson — at least 14 days before entry.

The Yankees will make their first visit to Toronto for a three-game series beginning May 2 against their Eastern Division rivals.