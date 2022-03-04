NYC Announces End of Mask Mandate in K-12 Schools and End of Vaccine Testing for Businesses – NBC New York (47)

What you should know On Monday, hundreds of thousands of public school students in the nation’s largest district and their educators can ditch face masks indoors, Mayor Eric Adams said Friday as he announced the imminent end of one of the longest-running mandates. deeply impacting and lasting consequences of the COVID pandemic.

NEW YORK — On Monday, hundreds of thousands of public school students in the nation’s largest district and their educators can ditch face masks indoors, Mayor Eric Adams said Friday as he announced the imminent end of one of the most profoundly impacting and enduring mandates of the COVID pandemic.

However, face masks will still be required for students under the age of 5 eligible for the vaccine, the Democrat announced, affecting some pre-K classes, all 3-K classes, and many day care centers and children’s programs supervised by the the health department.

Programs that include a mix of student ages within groups, such as pre-K classes serving 4- and 5-year-olds or after-school programs with mixed ages, will likely still need to maintain the full mandate for consistency. Several shows sent email notifications to parents Thursday night, after a City Hall official told Gothamist about the mayor’s planned announcement for Friday about that policy.

Adams made his announcement in Times Square on Friday. The lifting of the mandate in this once terribly empty locality, now again a bastion for the tourism, entertainment and nightlife industries, serves as a powerful symbol for the city’s ongoing recovery and revitalization.

The Mayor will also suspend the City’s “Key2NYC” policy, which currently requires anyone over the age of 5 to show proof of vaccination to enter most public spaces, such as restaurants, bars, gyms and grocery stores, beginning Monday.

Individual restaurants can still implement more stringent standards if they wish.

The Democrat has been outspoken that the city needs to return more fully to pre-pandemic habits, especially on the economic front, and he pulled off a smart reopening throughout his election campaign. Given the CDC’s latest mask-wearing guidance, which says more than 90% of the US population now doesn’t need to wear them indoors, Adams said he plans to lift some of those sweeping restrictions on Monday.

Adams said earlier this week that he wanted to end the indoor mask requirement for New York City public schools and the city’s “Key2NYC” policy, which currently requires anyone over the age of 5 to display a proof of vaccination to enter most public spaces, such as restaurants, bars, gyms and supermarkets. She said that she wanted to wait until Friday to take one last look at the number before making a final decision.

And the numbers have been good.

COVID cases fell 43% continuously over the past week compared to the average of the previous four weeks, while hospitalizations and deaths fell 71% based on the same metric. And the data period during which those rates are low doesn’t even encompass the meteoric drop in the omicron-driven wave that hit in late January. Factor in the spike and you’ll see a near 100% drop in cases.

New York lifts mask mandate in schools

About 77% of the city’s population is fully vaccinated, although rates lag among eligible children (56% fully vaccinated, 35% not yet dosed).

New York schools outside of the five boroughs were allowed to remove mask mandates starting Wednesday when Gov. Kathy Hochul lifted her statewide order.

The changes will go into effect Monday, the same day New Jersey lifts the school mask mandate.

Unchanged is the City’s immunization requirement for work. All private sector workers in New York City are still required to be fully vaccinated under the order laid out by former Mayor Bill de Blasio late last year.

Mandates designed and established to slow the spread of COVID-19 are being withdrawn during a major milestone in the pandemic. It has been more than two years since New York City reported its first case on March 1, 2020.