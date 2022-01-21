NYC Mayor Paid in Bitcoin | The salary through Coinbase

A bad time for Bitcoin on the markets, but not for its acceptance. The first cryptocurrency in the world will in fact be officially the salary currency of the newly elected mayor of New York, that’Eric Adams who had already promised in election campaign to want to proceed in this way.

The promise has been kept, it will be based on an agreement with Coinbase and will allow the mayor of the most important US city to receive his own wage directly in Bitcoin.

Eric Adams will receive his first Bitcoin salary through Coinbase

Eric Adams will receive his first Bitcoin salary – here’s how

The promise was already been done in the electoral campaign, for a mayor who also did Bitcoin reason for his election, although the city is traditionally democratic and the most important electoral campaign is actually for the primaries of this party.

Among the various promises, including that of trying to make good New York City one of the world hubs from Bitcoin, also that of receiving the first three wages precisely through this cryptocurrency.

New York is the center of the world and we want to make it the center of the conversion to cryptocurrencies. Being at the frontier of this innovation will allow us to create jobs, improve our economy and continue to be a magnet for talent from all over the world.

This was the first declaration of the Mayor when, in the middle of the electoral campaign, he began to shed some light on his attitude towards Bitcoin. A promise that we can therefore consider as maintained, taking into account what will happen in a few hours. All in a kind of long-distance rivalry with Francis Suarez, mayor of You love me which has some advantages in terms of time, as it arrived first on the political stage to propose itself as politic reference for the world $ BTC and crypto.

Coinbase is part of the deal

The problem that arose a few weeks ago concerned the possibility of New York as an institution to pay in Bitcoin directly. Impossible thing to do statute and that therefore he needed to resort to a intermediary.

Suarez he chose Strike, while in the case of Eric Adams Sara Coinbase to automatically perform the conversion. With some concern on the part of the maximalists, given that Adams, as opposed to Suarez, he would also seem to be interested in Ethereum, although apparently to a lesser extent.

The fact remains that at least for the next few months – and particularly in terms of political space – it will be Bitcoin to be the master. Also by virtue of the recent hearing which took place yesterday at Congress. A Congress which could repeat the event, as it is rather behind than what is necessary to know also to regulate these aspects.