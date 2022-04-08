NYC shields itself with more tests, treatments and vaccines against possible fifth wave of COVID-19 caused by subvariant BA.2

Although the New York City Health authorities have tried to avoid alarmism at all costs, in the face of the new omicron BA.2 subvariant of COVID-19, there is every chance that it will be registered a fifth wave of cases. Of course, with the certainty that this time, after 24 months fighting the pandemic, there are more powerful “weapons” against this threat.

Statistics from the New York City Department of Health (DOHMH) record about 1,500 new cases per day and a positivity rate hovering around 3%. Both figures are more than double what was confirmed a month ago.

Authorities have their eyes fixed on Manhattan, where the latest omicron wave was also first fired. Until this Thursday, the positivity rate exceeds the 6% in some neighborhoods.

Faced with this new escalation of the virus, the DOHMH Commissioner Dr Ashwin Vasan confirmed in a roundtable discussion with the city’s ethnic media that it is time to reiterate that all New Yorkers, without exception, have access to resources such as vaccines and their boosters, tests and new treatments.

“We expect that the next two weeks will see an increase in the level of transmission that will take us to a slightly higher risk, from low level to medium level. We are trying to avoid the most serious outcome and I think we are better prepared to do so.”

Vasan reiterated that there is no evidence that vaccines are less effective against the BA.2 subvariant in preventing disease. serious, hospitalizations and deaths.

“Still we are learning on the transmission”, he limited.

BA.2: Slow and steady

Observations released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate that the new variant represents the 84% of cases in the New York region. And it specifies that it is even “more contagious than its predecessor”.

So far everything indicates that BA.2 has not shown the speed of the first omicron version, which in late December and early January pushed cases in New York City to more than 40,000 per day.

Instead, BA.2 is causing a slowly but steadily rising tide of disease. It has yet to produce a surge in hospitalizations and cases to be officially labeled a new pandemic wave. Overall, death records remain very low.

But in the face of this latent threat that the virus in its new form will rise again, the main doctor of the City addressed the residents of the Hispanic and other minority communitieswho have suffered the most from the ravages of the pandemic, to remember that in addition to vaccines, there are new treatments that are even sent to the house of those infected.

Oral antiviral pills are available for free home delivery the same day infection is confirmed.

Its about paxlovid drug, developed by Pfizer, a pharmaceutical product that has been authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for people age 12 and older and vulnerable to severe illness from COVID-19.

In this sense, Vasan stressed in the meeting with the media that all residents of the Big Apple can approach community organizations or public health centers in the City, without fear, and regardless of their immigration status.

“Our plans to deal with this pandemic have always been inclusive. There is totally free options for everyone and the support of community organizations present in each neighborhood and of the ethnic media, in different languages, are vital to get much closer to minorities”, he reiterated.

New York City Health Commissioner Dr Ashwin Vasan recommended the use of masks in closed and congregate settings: “It’s a smart personal decision.” (Photo: F. Martínez)

It’s a “personal decision”: Wear masks!

The latent risk of a fifth wave of cases of the viral infection begins to climb in New York, when precisely the City has eliminated mandatory mask policies in schools and businesses, in addition to suspending the review of vaccination tests in closed spaces such as restaurants and entertainment venues.

The Health Commissioner, although he was emphatic in assuring that for now there is no possibility of reversing these policies, it did recommend wearing a face covering in closed settings.

“It is a free option. I use the mask as a completely personal decision. I would advise New Yorkers to do the same. Although there is no immediate review of our mandates in this regard,” he added.

The Health Commissioner suggests that parents and representatives take changes in their children’s behavior and performance failures very seriously in these pandemic times. (Photo: NYC Mayoral Office)

The other “pandemic” that runs

According to a New York City health opinion poll released in 2021, the 25% of adults reported symptoms of anxiety and 18% reported symptoms of depressioncaused by the “nightmares” imposed by the confinement and the financial difficulties associated with the pandemic.

All the balances indicate that all the symptoms of anxiety and depression continue to be high, in contrast to the levels prior to the pandemic.

This trend of mental health problems, although it does not have more up-to-date statistical records, is another “pandemic” that is a source of concern for City authorities.

Until August 2021, the DOHMH had clearly defined that the 28% of adults with children had reported emotional health problemsof at least one child in their homes.

Well into the first quarter of 2022, Commissioner Vasan has no doubt that this is an issue that all communities need to watch closely. Especially those who have school-age children.

“Let’s pay more attention to the behavior of our children, they might be sad, their school performance might be changing, They were months of confinement and difficulties. As a City we are reinforcing the resources so that our families can have help. More resources will be known in the immediate future,” she highlighted.

In all of the City’s follow-ups, the risk factors for the possibility of the onset of mental health illnesses have been mostly detected in adults of Hispanic origin.

In the Impact of Mental Health caused by COVID-19 in NYC report, it was concluded that “Latinos have been more likely than white adults to report stress and depression from having experienced the death of someone close to them, or from financial hardship following the impacts of the public health crisis.”

What should I know before the BA.2 preview in NYC?

You should be aware of updates on the level of risk in the community where you live. Although until this Thursday, in all the big apple zip codes a “low risk” was reported, everything indicates that there could be changes at any time.

a “low risk” was reported, everything indicates that there could be changes at any time. New York City health authorities at this time continue to stress that vaccines and their boosters for all eligible groups are the main weapon to defeat the pandemic.

Vaccines are available for everyone over 5 years old and booster doses have access to all people over 12 years of age.

and booster doses have access to all people over 12 years of age. Visit the NYC COVID-19 and Flu Vaccine Finder or call 877-VAX4NYC (877-829-4692) to find a vaccination site.

to find a vaccination site. Please note the option to wear a face mask in closed public places, People who are at high risk of severe illness, who are over the age of 65, or who are unvaccinated would benefit most from this extra layer of protection.

People who are at high risk of severe illness, who are over the age of 65, or who are unvaccinated would benefit most from this extra layer of protection. If you test positive, learn about your treatment options by calling your health care provider or 212-COVID19 (212-268-4319) . New COVID-19 treatments can reduce the amount of virus in your body, reduce symptoms, and help you avoid hospitalization.

. New COVID-19 treatments can reduce the amount of virus in your body, reduce symptoms, and help you avoid hospitalization. New York City has the NYC Well emotional support program, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a year. For services in Spanish call 1-888-692-9355 .

. All these services are free, does not require health insurance and you should not share data about their immigration status.

BA.2, New Infections and Vaccines in NYC: