NYC will maintain the use of masks for children 2 to 4 years old

With COVID-19 cases on the rise, the city will maintain a mask requirement for children under 5 and will appeal a judge’s ruling that overturned it, Mayor Eric Adams announced Friday.

City health officials are recommending that everyone wear a face covering indoors in public places and will continue to require masks for children ages 2 to 4 in schools and day care centers, Adams said.

“Due to current #COVID19 numbers, we will continue to require children ages 2-4 to wear masks in schools,” the mayor wrote in a message on social media.

“We will continue to evaluate these numbers and update New Yorkers in a week,” the message continues.

Because of the current #COVID19 numbers, we will continue to require children 2-4 to be masked up in schools. We will continue to assess these numbers and update New Yorkers in a week. — Major Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) April 1, 2022

Adams had previously said the mask mandate for young children would be lifted on April 4 if coronavirus numbers remained low.

The city is now averaging just under 1,300 new COVID-19 cases a day, more than double the average for days in early March. Hospitalizations for the virus, however, have not increased, and health officials have increasingly been looking at that metric to determine what level of public precautions are necessary.

But Dr. Ashwin Vasan, the city’s newly appointed Health Commissioner, said the increased number of cases due to the BA.2 omicron subvariant means the mask rule for children under 5 will remain in place for now. . “Cases are definitely going up and it’s gotten our attention,” said Vasan, who joined Adams at a COVID-19 briefing.

Adams, a Democrat, said the city would appeal a Staten Island judge’s ruling Friday that struck down the mask mandate for young children. Judge Ralph Porzio called the injunction “arbitrary, capricious and unreasonable.”