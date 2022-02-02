NYDIG announces a bitcoin savings plan for corporate employees

Just yesterday, the New York Investment Group (NYDIG) – leading BTC company – has announced the launch of a bitcoin savings plan to allow all employees of some leading companies to obtain Paid in Bitcoin. In other words, the opportunity is to receive your salary in cryptocurrency. So, thanks to this program, each user can decide to convert a part of their own paycheck in bitcoin. Certainly important news for the sector that could give positive support to the listing of digital assets closely linked to the queen of cryptocurrencies. A good exchange to invest is certainly Coinbase, easy, safe and immediate, it is in line with all the European regulations currently in force.

Payments in Bitcoin? The first companies involved come from sport

Yes, the first companies to offer payments in bitcoin they come from sport. Then follow those of entertainment and, obviously, those of digital currencies could not be missing. NYDIG said that the former superstar owned companies of the NFL, Drew Brees, will use this savings plan, as well as several others with which he is directly involved. Among these, Everbowl and StretchZone were mentioned. Here is what Brees said about this possibility:

For a long time, bitcoin has been quite intimidating for me. The more I immersed myself in understanding money, long-term value and the history of finance, the importance of bitcoin became evident. That’s why I’m using NYDIG, a trusted bitcoin leader, to allocate a portion of my salary to BTC every payday, and why I’m thrilled that the companies I’m involved with are making it an option for their employees as well. In its 13-year history, Bitcoin has been an inclusive vehicle for wealth creation, and a Bitcoin savings plan is one of the easiest ways to start saving.

It is recent news that even the stars ofNBA Thompson and Iguodala have decided to get paid in bitcoin.

New opportunities for employers

New opportunities are opening up for the employers that they will be able to exploit Bitcoin to secure and retain the best employees. Competition is fierce and offering a different alternative on how to get paid can be a great defense. In fact, Patrick Sells, Chief Innovation Officer of NYDIG, confirmed:

We know how difficult it is for companies to attract top-notch talent. It has never been as true as it is today. A NYDIG Bitcoin Savings Plan is an easy-to-adopt benefit that can help employers stand out from the crowd, while providing their employees with a vital tool to protect their financial future. We are thrilled that Drew and so many other forward thinking owners and companies are helping their employees get Paid in Bitcoin.

So good news on the front Bitcoin which could support a positive trend for cryptocurrencies related to its performance.

