Ny’s accusation: ‘From Trump’s companies fraudulent practices’ – World

Donald Trump’s company has engaged in “fraudulent and deceptive” practices. It is the accusation made by the New York prosecutor, Letitia James, according to which the former president’s company has inflated the value of its properties to show how Trump’s wealth was greater than appearances.

There is “significant evidence” of fraud against Trump and the Trump Organization, James explains in court filings in response to the former president’s attempt to block his and his children’s testimony as part of the ongoing civil investigation. . “We have uncovered significant evidence suggesting that Donald Trump and the Trump Organization have falsely and fraudulently valued various assets and presented these values ​​to financial institutions for economic benefits,” James points out in a statement. The New York Attorney’s investigation is civil and this means he can sue Trump but not bring criminal charges. The investigation proceeds in parallel with the criminal investigation conducted by the Manhattan District Attorney.