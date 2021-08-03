O’ Cumpagn Mij: interview with Matteo Dell’Angelo

“It is the result of a series of circumstances and lucky encounters. My first instinct, since I started shooting, and I was 17 years old, has always been to get to know people, so for me cinema is not an end but a means, a key that allows me to access realities” Thus, Matteo Dell’Angelo tells the genesis of O’ Cumpagn Mij, a documentary that he shot together with Camillo Cutolo and that tells of clemente Russo’s last Olympics and the failure of Mirko Valentino to participate in the same.

“I had just finished shooting an advertisement for a small gym in Caserta. At the end of filming we had gone to dinner with Clemente and the Maddaloni family, and Clemente was telling us that he was preparing to participate in his fourth Olympics and had every intention of winning, because he wanted gold after having already won two silvers. We jokingly told him that it would be nice if someone had documented this trip and we set out to participate, and he accepted with enthusiasm.”

After involving Russo, Dell’Angelo also found another story to tell, that of Mirko Valentino.

“The week after there was the first qualifying tournament and there we witnessed the qualification of Clemente Russo and the disqualification of Mirko Valentino, a moment that became the first scene of the film. When Mirko lost, sadness fell into everyone’s heart, because we felt that a dream was being broken. That evening, whoever had won stayed in the hotel because the next day he had the matches, who had lost, had free exit, and so with Mirko we went to dinner. During that first meeting I became attached to Mirko, and I told him that I would stay with him in Marcianise, but at the same time we wanted to be together with Clemente at the legendary Rio Olympics.

I organized myself very quickly with a friend of mine, who then became the co-director of the film. Camillo Cutolo, a Roman videomaker who I knew was passionate about boxing and I asked him if he wanted to leave for me. Even the plane ticket we bought promising the agency Algymar travel that we would pay later. So I stayed in Marcianise, while Camillo followed Clemente to Rio, and here I began to understand that the real challenge was not for victory, against the opponent, but with his own mind.”

