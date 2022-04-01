O2 again offers more than it says

We are used to 5G connectivity being something new and exclusive to large operators in Spain. For their part, virtual mobile operators (MVNOs) are taking a little longer to deploy. However, O2 has allowed browsing with 5G speed for a few months, although the Movistar brand has not made it official through any statement.

O2 also has 5G

O2 has always wanted to escape the label of low cost operator. Although its rates are reasonable, some of the services it offers could well be part of the catalog of large operators. This is the case with services such as VoLTE calls, VoWiFi, adding one or two MultiSIM cards and also being able to request eSIM. Features that other MVNOs lack.

It is enough to be in an area where Movistar has coverage and your smartphone is compatible with the fifth generation network. The curious thing is that neither on the company’s official website nor in the FAQ section do we find that it can be navigated with this mobile coverage. Since December 2021 O2 users have access to this speed and it is activated automatically without the need to make any changes.