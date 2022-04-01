O2 again offers more than it says

We are used to 5G connectivity being something new and exclusive to large operators in Spain. For their part, virtual mobile operators (MVNOs) are taking a little longer to deploy. However, O2 has allowed browsing with 5G speed for a few months, although the Movistar brand has not made it official through any statement.
O2 also has 5G
O2 has always wanted to escape the label of low cost operator. Although its rates are reasonable, some of the services it offers could well be part of the catalog of large operators. This is the case with services such as VoLTE calls, VoWiFi, adding one or two MultiSIM cards and also being able to request eSIM. Features that other MVNOs lack.
It is enough to be in an area where Movistar has coverage and your smartphone is compatible with the fifth generation network. The curious thing is that neither on the company’s official website nor in the FAQ section do we find that it can be navigated with this mobile coverage. Since December 2021 O2 users have access to this speed and it is activated automatically without the need to make any changes.
This is what we found:
“O2 uses the network and coverage of Telefónica, present in 97% of the national territory. With it you will have the best experience when making calls, sending SMS or browsing at maximum speed with 4G/4G+”.
Neither in the advertising of the brand, nor an official statement. Nothing, O2 has not made this improvement official, for the moment.
O2 offered triple the speed in its fiber optics
It is not the first time that the OMV has offered more than it promises. already did mid 2018 when Movistar’s second brand advertised its optical fiber with a speed of 100 Mbps, when in reality what it offered was triple the speed with a speed of 300Mbps.
At the time they came to recognize that their customers really got triple the speed because the service was in a pilot phase. It is possible that with 5G connectivity the same story will repeat itself and O2 will communicate this improvement on its official channels without attracting much attention. At the moment Movistar has deployed 5G using DSS technology for more than 75% of the population and it plans to reach 100% of the Spanish population by 2025. It uses the 3.5 GHz frequencies, and also the 1800 and 2100 MHz midbands of 4G.