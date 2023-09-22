Oakland County confirms case of hepatitis A linked to Pine Knob

Local health officials are urging some Pine Knob concertgoers to get vaccinated against hepatitis A, saying laboratory tests have confirmed one case of the virus linked to the outdoor music venue.

Following an alert earlier this month about a suspected hepatitis A case, the Oakland County Health Division reported test results Thursday.

The person who tested positive was associated with Pine Knob’s Ivy Lounge, an area open to seasonal membership holders and their guests. Officials tell anyone who ate at the lounge between Aug. 26 and Sept. 8 should monitor their symptoms and urge unvaccinated individuals to get vaccinated.

“Anyone who has not been vaccinated against hepatitis A, we encourage them to get vaccinated to protect against future exposure,” said Dr. Russell Faust, Oakland County’s medical director.

The incubation period for hepatitis A averages around 28 days, but can range from 15 to 50 days, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For those who have not been vaccinated, it is recommended that they get vaccinated within two weeks of exposure.

