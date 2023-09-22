Oakland County confirms case of hepatitis A linked to Pine Knob

Local health officials are urging some Pine Knob concertgoers to get vaccinated against hepatitis A, saying laboratory tests have confirmed one case of the virus linked to the outdoor music venue.

Following an alert earlier this month about a suspected hepatitis A case, the Oakland County Health Division reported test results Thursday.

The person who tested positive was associated with Pine Knob’s Ivy Lounge, an area open to seasonal membership holders and their guests. Officials tell anyone who ate at the lounge between Aug. 26 and Sept. 8 should monitor their symptoms and urge unvaccinated individuals to get vaccinated.

“Anyone who has not been vaccinated against hepatitis A, we encourage them to get vaccinated to protect against future exposure,” said Dr. Russell Faust, Oakland County’s medical director.

The incubation period for hepatitis A averages around 28 days, but can range from 15 to 50 days, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For those who have not been vaccinated, it is recommended that they get vaccinated within two weeks of exposure.

People who attended the September 8 concert, which included country music singer Jason Aldean, are still within the two-window for vaccinations as of Saturday, the health department said.

“The window for vaccination to help prevent disease from hepatitis A is until tomorrow for individuals who attended the Jason Aldean concert and dined at the Ivy Lounge,”

Vaccine 1200 N. Available at the North Oakland Health Center on Telegraph Road, Building 34 East in Pontiac and the Health Division offices at the South Oakland Health Center, located at 27725 Greenfield Road in Southfield.

Vaccination fees will be charged to people who are not eligible for federal or state programs that cover vaccination costs, but the health department said, “No one will be denied access to services because of their inability to pay.”

Hepatitis A is a liver infection caused by a virus. The virus spreads in stool and from person to person, usually through contaminated hands. According to the health department, symptoms include sudden abdominal pain, fatigue, diarrhoea, nausea, headache, dark urine and vomiting followed by yellowing of the skin and eyes.

Symptoms may appear two to six weeks after exposure, with the average time being about a month. In rare cases of hepatitis A infection, people who already have a serious illness or who have a weakened immune system may develop liver failure.

Some ways to reduce the transmission of hepatitis A include washing hands and disinfecting surfaces. People who are sick should avoid preparing food for two weeks after symptoms begin.

What follows is a full list of concerts and dates for those in contact to monitor for symptoms.

August 26 – Lynyrd Skynyrd

August 29 – Arctic Monkeys

August 30 – Foreigner

September 1 – Distraught

September 2 – Beck and Phoenix concert

September 3 – Pentatonix

September 5 – Rob Zombie

September 6 – Pumpkin Picking

Staff writer Luis Aguilar contributed.