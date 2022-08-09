OAS asks the international community “to pay the bill” in Haiti

The OAS General Secretariat on Monday urged the international community to “pay the bill” to taking Haiti out of the “worst of all worlds” with “weak State and civil society”, after 20 years of “failures”.

The Haiti crisis”is a direct result of the actions of the country’s endogenous forces and the international community,” whose 20-year presence in the country was “one of the strongest and most manifest failures ever implemented” in international cooperation, says a note from the secretariat of the Organization of American States (OAS) that headed by Luis Almagro.

“It was not capable of facilitating the construction of a single institution,” he insists.

Under the umbrella of the international community “criminal gangs fermented and germinated (…) the process of deinstitutionalization and political crisis,” he denounces.

the secretariat adds that “seen as a failure” the international community withdrew from Haiti “leaving behind chaos, destruction, violence” and “today they are trying to make believe that a completely endogenous Haitian solution can prosper.” “It is not like this”.

“We are in a more radical or less radical dimension of a failed state and of a weak and vulnerable civil society. The worst of all worlds, weak state and civil society”, she analyzes.

Luis Almagro’s office estimates that the Haitians must solve it but “the international community has a role to play“.

To get out of the quagmire, he proposes promoting a process of dialogue, free elections and security, as well as doing justice in relation to the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July 2021.

“This cannot be done without the international community paying this bill” and “there are not so many” countries “that they have the ability to do it“, he maintains, without mentioning any of them.

The murder of Moses aggravated the Haitian political crisis. The parliament does not work, the country lacks a president and the Court of Justice is not operational due to a lack of judges.

Although it is “hopeful that internal Haitian forces will oppose” the institutionalized dialogue, the OAS General Secretariat calls for “disarming the armed gangs”, resolving the “problems of the current Constitution”, creating an autonomous Central Bank, an independent judiciary and an efficient educational system, in addition to favoring investments.