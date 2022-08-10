OAS Statements on Haiti Generate Support from the Duartian Institute

The remarks from the Organization of American States (OAS), questioning the shy action of the international community regarding Haiti in the last twenty years, generated the support of the Duartiano Instituteentity that last Saturday led a march to request cooperation in order to help the neighboring nation.

Although the president of the aforementioned institution, Wilson Gómez Ramírez, expressed his favor on the pronouncements that the Haitian territory is “one of the strongest and most manifest failures”, He also questioned the OAS because “it has not played any role” aimed at sensitizing the United Nations (UN) and the United States, France, Canada and other great powers to help Haiti.

“In truth, the OAS, the UN and the great powers are indolent and have denied themselves, since the reason for being, mainly of the aforementioned organizations, is to express their entire solidarity in favor of nations and states in a state of misfortune, and it is very little has been done in favor of the Haitian people”, emphasized the president of the Duartian Institute.

Gómez Ramírez also pointed out that without the “serious, determined and firm” support of the international community, the Haitian situation will not be able to be overcome and a process of restoration cannot be started that does not admit any further delay, which cries out for this help with the greatest sense of urgency.

He indicated that the Dominican people continue to cry out for them to come with true will in favor of that Nation.

“It is no longer possible for us alone to continue supporting Haiti and its subjects, here we have many people in a state of extreme poverty, we have urgent needs to satisfy and the burden we are bearing is becoming irresistible,” he added.

Duartian Institute

The Duartian Institute is an official and autonomous body, founded on January 26, 1964, and Law number 127-01, of July 27, 2001, granted it autonomy.

Its objective is to promote the history, ideals, values ​​and example of the patrician Juan Pablo Duarte. It is the institution responsible for disseminating the life and examples of the Father of the Nation, as well as the glorious history of Dominicans.

Likewise, it has the mission of bringing the story of Juan Pablo Duarte to the Dominican people and trying to ensure that, through knowledge of his ideals, hard work, refined honesty, patriotism, spirit of service and exemplary life, there is a better citizen and a homeland. fair and happy, as the father of the Nation dreamed.