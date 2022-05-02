Oat flakes, that’s why eat them every morning for breakfast

Having a healthy lifestyle is essential for our health and oats – from which the flakes are made – have numerous beneficial properties for our body.

Oats are a cereal rich in beneficial properties for our body. From this it is possible to obtain the flakes which are an excellent nutritional source.

Although instant oats and flavored oat flours exist, which are quicker to prepare and tastier due to the sugars, oat derivatives do not have the same properties. For this reason, oats in flakes or in their whole form are recommended.

Rolled oats are rich in vegetable protein, fiber and minerals such as magnesium, potassium and antioxidant vitamin E. Eating them every morning for breakfast has numerous benefits.

The beneficial properties of oat flakes

Rolled oats are able to improve insulin resistance. One serving contains about four grams of fiber and two of beta-glucan, which slows down insulin secretion by decreasing the presence of glucose in the blood.

Additionally, oatmeal is high in soluble fiber. Among these is the aforementioned beta-glucan. In addition to helping our body resist insulin, it has the effect of reduce LDL cholesterol.

Another benefit is linked to the presence of resistant starch. This form of starch is as important to our intestinal health as promotes a healthy gut microbiome.

By microbiome we mean the set of bacteria that live in our body and, through proper nutrition, we can make good bacteria proliferate rather than harmful ones.

A handful for breakfast helps intestinal function

In addition, rolled oats can work like IBS symptom regulators – aka irritable bowel syndrome. Carbohydrates, such as oats, are high in soluble and insoluble fiber. The latter constitute a bulking agent of the stool and, in case of irritable bowel, can help to have a greater intestinal regularity.

Finally, oats contain numerous vitamins including vitamin E, which can act as a natural antioxidant. This vitamin has the function of support brain functioning: protects it from the risk of oxidative stress and improves brain activity.

In oats there are also minerals such as phosphorus, zinc and magnesium, capable of reduce symptoms of depression and crucial to brain health. In addition, the cereal belongs to the category of complex carbohydrates, which are excellent source of energy for the brain.