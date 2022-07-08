Oatmeal and coconut smoothie to lose weight: this is how it can be prepared

Many people seek to lose weight and because of the desire to do it quickly, they make mistakes and do not meet the goal, since the process requires time, dedication and effort, since changes must be made in the diet and in habits such as eating more slowly, drinking water and practice some physical activity.

However, during the process, extra help can be included to help with the process, such as, for example, the consumption of smoothies that help speed up metabolism and with detoxification.

For this reason, the Slimming at Home portal revealed that the oatmeal and coconut smoothie is ideal for losing weight. Since both ingredients speed up the metabolism and help with the elimination of toxins, to prepare it you should blend a little oatmeal, a cup of coconut milk, Greek yogurt, frozen pineapple chunks, a teaspoon of honey and vanilla extract.

However, before consuming the food, the first thing to do is consult a health expert so that he or she can guide the process and indicate what is most appropriate for each person, since the information given above is in no way substitute for medical advice.

Additionally, it is important to note that the drink does not work miracles and must be accompanied by a balanced and healthy diet that includes physical activity. The World Health Organization (WHO) defines physical activity as any bodily movement produced by skeletal muscles, with the consequent consumption of energy.

In addition, physical activity refers to all movement, including during leisure time, to get to and from certain places, or as part of a person’s work.

Among the most common physical activities are: walking, cycling or running and all of them can be done with any level of ability and for everyone’s enjoyment.

In addition, the Organization’s new guidelines recommend at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate- or vigorous-intensity aerobic physical activity per week for all adults, including people living with chronic conditions or disabilities, and an average of 60 minutes a day for children and adolescents.

For its part, there are other habits to lose weight and the Kidshealth portal revealed them on its website: