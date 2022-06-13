Oaxacan wushu team excelled in Chiapas
The Oaxacan team shone at the 2022 National Wushu and Kungfu Championship, held in Tuxtla, Gutiérrez, Chiapas.
Back in the entity, Isai Eduardo Reyes Mejia, president of the Oaxacan Wushu Association, highlighted the caste with which the local competitors presented themselves, admitting that they have a lot of potential.
At the gala, he specified, there was the participation of approximately 600 gladiators from 18 entities in the country, who fought for medals in the taolu (forms) and sanda (fight) modality.
After these results, he explained that the selected ones who occupied the first places will have to continue preparing, with the intention of being part of the national team of the specialty in the future.
In what was the taolu modality, he explained that Dafne Sofia León Merino won silver and bronze in the five-year-old category; Eli García Mendoza, gold was hung in free hands, six years; Erick William Pedro López won bronze in six years.
Ángel Mateo Hernández Cruz, signed the runner-up in seven years, and in 10 years Daría Itzel Velasco Vásquez and Zenith Guadalupe Guzmán climbed on the podium, the first as a bronze medalist, and the second for gold and silver medals.
In 11 years, Estrella Guadalupe Hernández Cruz achieved second and third, and Erick Cruz Olivo, obtained first and third.
The harvest continued in 13 years, where Yamilet Sayuri Bazán Pérez obtained gold and silver. In 14 years, María Itavii Velasco Vásquez was awarded second place, like Héctor Isaí Andrade Jiménez, and Edgar Alfredo Cruz Ramírez, obtained a first and second place.
Yaretzi Ameyalli Bazán Pérez, fulfilled his category in 15 years amalgamating gold and silver, and in the same division Andre Horacio Reyes Carrasco, returned with two golden metals.
In 16 years, Martín Gaytán Hernández won silver, and Andrea Kenia Sampedro Cruz took gold and silver.
In what was the National Selective Championship, Ailin López López got first in free hands and second in implements, of the Junior B women’s division
Brian Dávila Hernández, hung silver in free hands and bronze in implements in Junior B men’s
And finally: Deni Michelle Rodríguez Rodríguez, achieved the runner-up in free hands and third in implements.
RESULTS IN SANDA (COMBAT)
Dafne Sofia Leon Merino
Category 5 years
First place
eli garcia mendoza
Category 6 years
Third place
Erick William Pedro Lopez
Category 6 years
First place
Angel Mateo Hernandez Cruz
Category 7 years
First place
Andre Horary Reyes Carrasco
Category 15 years
First place
Martin Gaitan Hernandez
Category 16 years
First place
Ricardo Rodriguez Velasco
Second place
Antia Isabell Rodriguez Velasco
First place
Omar Karim Leyva Herrera
First place
Kiara Victoria Flores Dominguez
Beginner
First place
Iker Flores Dominguez
Third place
Enrique Zarate Vasquez
First place
Eugenio Bedxe Ruiz-Sanchez
Intermediate
First place
Adriana Josselyn Gregorio Cruz
First place
Giovanny Gregorio Cruz
Selective National Championship
Third place
Neri Castellanos Salvador