Obama at COP26: ‘The measures are insufficient, but the direction is the right one’

«The measures are insufficient, but the direction is the right one. To date, we cannot contain the rise in temperatures by 1.5 degrees because, despite the progress represented by the Paris agreements, most countries have failed to meet the plans established six years ago “: Barack Obama said this. the former US president.

Today is his day at COP26 in Glasgow and he immediately wanted to clarify that in the United States, “some of the progress on the fight against climate change stopped when my successor decided to unilaterally withdraw from the Paris Agreement in his first year of mandate. I was not very happy with this. We are very far from where we should be, time really is running out “: an attack on the policies followed by Trump which for Barack were also hostile to science.

Criticism also for Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin for not going to the climate summit: “It was particularly disheartening to see the leaders of two of the most polluting countries in the world, China and Russia, even decline to participate in the procedures and their national plans reflect what appears to be a dangerous absence of urgency. But we can’t leave anyone on the bench, we need them too ».

Obama, however, expressed his appreciation for the approval in Congress of Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan and said he was confident that the one for welfare and climate would also be approved in the coming weeks, arguing that both packages will contribute to the fight against climate change. , reducing energy costs and creating millions of jobs.

“If all the bold announcements and all the promises that have been made are followed up then it will be real progress. It is necessary to set goals from now until 2030 to avert the disaster “underlined Obama, saying that the commitment of activists will also be needed:” There are times when we are all discouraged and this is normal “.

«The alarm of the small island states, threatens in the front row from the overheating of the Earth. We all have a job to do and sacrifices to make, ”added Obama, who, having grown up in Hawaii, defined himself as an“ island kid ”.

However, it is yellow about the meeting between Obama and Greta Thunberg that officially will not be there: the young activist has returned home. The reason? The explanation given by his staff is rather curious: “He was missing too many school days.” But Barack said: “Two years ago Greta inspired thousands of young people to fight climate change, the world is full of Grete.”

“Protests are necessary to spread awareness, campaigns with hashtags too, but we also need to convince people who now disagree with us or are indifferent to the problem. And to change the minds of these people in our respective countries, you have to listen. It is not enough to annoy them by blocking traffic, you have to listen to their objections. Understanding their reality and working with them “, however, specified.

The one who attacked the former Democratic president was the activist Vanessa Nakate: «When I was 13, in 2009, you promised 100 billion dollars to finance the fight against climate change. The United States have betrayed their promises, this will cost loss of life in Africa »he wrote on Twitter posting a video 12 years ago in which the then president intervened at COP15 ensuring policies to combat climate change. «The richest country on earth does not contribute enough to life-saving funds, – he continues – you want to meet the young people of COP26. We want the facts ».

Meanwhile, a report released today announces that vulnerable countries most affected by the consequences of global warming could see GDP per capita drop by more than 80%. Out of 65 countries examined, including poor ones and those made up of small islands, the NGO Christian aid has considered that the average decline in GDP per capita will be 19.6% in 2050 if there are no changes compared to the current trajectory of warming, and 63.9% at the end of the century. If the ideal goal of the Paris Agreement of keeping the temperature rise to +1.5 compared to the pre-industrial era were met, these collapses in wealth would be 13.1% in 2050 and 33.1%, respectively. in 2100. But for 6 of the 10 most affected countries, the decline in GDP per capita would exceed 80% in the worst case scenario. These are Sudan, Mauritania, Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso, Chad, Djibouti, Suriname, Guiana and Guinea.

Obama, while still president in office, had worked to achieve a 32% emission cut by 2030 and a large-scale shift to low-pollution vehicles by 2025. In his green agenda there were also the reduction of polluting emissions from federal buildings and the development of a plan of “Deep decarbonization” to be carried out together with Canada and Mexico. The dream, he said, was to see America as a leading country in the environmental revolution. The key year was 2008, when Obama presented his “Clean Power Plan”, the first American intervention in defense of the environment, an act that marked the official recognition of the climate emergency. But to bring about the turning point globally, Obama argued, it would take China’s goodwill to reduce pollution. However, the agreement between Washington and Beijing was never reached.