Obama, Bin Laden, Angelina Jolie. The election in Brazil is a carnival

I came back, now to stay, because this is my place”, sings Roberto Carlos in the classic O Portão. The Brazilian deputy Tiririca adapted it to “I voted, again I’ll vote, Tiririca, Brasília is your place”. deputy, lost the case and, with that, will have given the clown, in electoral free fall in Brazil since he was elected federal deputy in 2010 with record votes, the involuntary impulse he needed to be reelected.

Tiririca was elected by São Paulo with 1.3 million votes. In the following election, it was 300 thousand less. And in 2018, a third of the original vote. For 2022, the PL, Tiririca’s usual party, welcomed Jair Bolsonaro and his sons into its ranks and decided to assign the clown’s electoral number, 2222, to Eduardo Bolsonaro – in Brazil, each candidate has a number that voters enter in the electronic ballot box. . Feeling discredited, Tiririca threatened not to run again, but he backed out and will be at the polls for the fourth time, driven by the Roberto Carlos process, but facing a wave of candidacies with a comic content, sometimes involuntary, that can overshadow him.

There is everything in 2022: from football coaches to porn actors, from sub-celebrities to sub-celebrity lookalikes. The objective of the parties that shelter these aviary politicians is to use them as “vote pullers”, surfing the Proportional System.

“To understand the figure of the “vote puller”, it is necessary to understand how the Proportional System works, which, with the exception of the Senate, works for the entire Brazilian legislature”, explains to DN Mayra Goulart, political scientist at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro. .

“The difference in relation to other Proportional Systems is that in Brazil the voter does not vote for the party, he votes for the candidate, so when the election ends, the parties distribute the number of seats based on the most voted, the “vote puller” is, therefore, that candidate who has votes left after obtaining the electoral quotient and, therefore, leads others who have not reached the quotient, but are elected with those leftovers”.

Among the “handles”, there are, as usual, many sportsmen, starting with the already experienced Romário, leading the Senate race in Rio de Janeiro for Bolsonaro’s (and Tiririca’s) party.

In addition to him, Joel Santana competes, a coach who became famous for his bad use of English. “Have you seen my proposals for federal deputy? No? You’re from brinqueichon uite meanimal? [você está de brincadeira comigo?]”, says the technician in the airtime.

Maurício de Souza decided to change volleyball, for which he was internationally successful, for politics when he saw his contract with Minas Tênis Clube terminated in October 2021 after using his Instagram profile to make homophobic statements. The case gained the support of Bolsonaristas. “Now I feel prepared to fight for everything we believe in and we don’t give up on any hypothesis: God, Fatherland, Family and Freedom!”, he published on a social network.

Wanderlei Silva, former MMA Champion, appears in his boxing gloves advertisement to bring down corruption.

Former football player Romário (2nd on the left next to Jair Bolsonaro) is one of the candidates for the Senate. © MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP

Jeferson Thiago Rosário de Sales, whose name says little, also advanced. He is the look-alike of the famous striker Gabigol, he doesn’t miss a Flamengo game at Maracanã and uses the nom de guerre Gabigordo. A newcomer to politics, she was motivated the day she needed medical care at an aid station and felt firsthand “the neglect, lack of respect and negligence with which human beings are treated in Brazil.”

There are dozens of ex-footballers spread across party lists throughout Brazil and many others who use the names of war of old stars — such as the politician Zidane, candidate for São Paulo, Platinni, with an “n” more than the French original, or Bagio, with one less “g” than Italian.

Anonymous candidates, however, use artist names to stand out, such as civil servant Angelina Vale, sorry, Angelina Jolie (Solidarity). Others don’t even need it because the baptismal name is already striking enough, like Stallone Ribeiro (Rede).

In politics, Lulas and Bolsonaros are kicking around – in the 2020 municipal elections there was even a Borsonaro who swore to be the president’s cousin despite the changed lyrics – but there are those who have international preferences. Like Cláudio Barack Obama dos Anjos, who got authorization to add the former American president’s name to his own. He is running for Agir, the same party as candidate Bin Laden Gari, inspired by the Saudi terrorist shot down by the US during the Obama administration.

Speaking of the American Democratic Party, there are two Bill Clintons: Bill Clinton from Amapá and Bill Clinton Costa da Silva.

Stalin Cordeiro is from the center-right Podemos group, and Prof. Ghandi, from the PL, from Bolsonaro, despite the fact that the Indian activist of the same name has never taken up firearms.

Speaking of Bolsonaro, his weekly Thursday lives created a candidate in addition to him: Fabiano Guimarães, the president’s sign language interpreter who sat next to him, is running under the name “Fabiano, Interpreter de Bolsonaro”. Now, he wants to make his voice heard “because a lot of people already know his face”, he told AFP.

In entertainment, they apply, from a clown of the duo Patati Patatá, trying to follow the paths of Tiririca, to Netinho, interpreter of the hit Milla, from 1996, and a convinced Bolsonarist. In 2021, Manno Góes, Milla’s composer, filed a lawsuit against Netinho for the use of the theme at a Bolsonaro rally and called his ex-partner “a weakling”. Subsequently, Netinho also sued Góes.

Kid Bengala, one of the most famous former pornographic actors in Brazil, is one of the “vote pullers” that has been drawing more attention. Bengala says he is “willing to ‘put his dick in this mess”. “You can bet I’m going in with everything”, completes the spot campaign vetoed by a judge to have seen in him “an affront to morals and good customs”. União Brasil, a party from Bengala (and former minister Sergio Moro, for example) will appeal. In the municipalities of 2020, under the slogan “jack of all trades”, the 67-year-old candidate won just over 1000 votes.

dnot@dn.pt

