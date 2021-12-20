Obama, other than Nobel. “Thousands of civilians killed in the Middle East”

Three in the morning on July 19, 2016. An American special forces unit follows a column fleeing Manbij, a Syrian city occupied by ISIS north-east of Aleppo. When the column reaches the village of Tokhar and encamps around a group of houses on the Euphrates, the “green caps” order the intervention of drones and planes to hit the alleged “rest area” of the Caliphate. In a few minutes, missiles and bombs transform the village into an expanse of ruins and corpses. A first report speaks of 85 ISIS militants killed. The truth is quite different. From the ruins of Tokhar emerge the bodies of 125 civilians, including many women and children, fleeing Mambij precisely to avoid the coalition bombings. But Tokhar’s tragedy is not an isolated case. As revealed in the first part of an investigation published yesterday by the New York Times, hundreds of the more than 50,000 air strikes in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria hit the wrong targets, causing thousands of innocent victims.

It is the dark and secret side of a war that is far dirtier than what President Barack Obama called “the most precise air campaign in history.” It all starts in 2009. Just as he receives the Nobel Peace Prize, Obama orders a change of strategy aimed at saving the lives of his soldiers. And so while the land missions are reduced to a minimum, the raids of drones and airplanes armed with sophisticated intelligent devices multiply. That choice prompts Obama to boast that he has downplayed the casualties of innocent civilians. In truth, the new strategy, later also adopted by his successors, hides a tamed truth sold to public opinion thanks to the systematic archiving of evidence capable of denying it. But the most indigestible side of that horror are the reasons that make it possible. Not a series of inexplicable and unpredictable errors, but rather the systematic carelessness, negligence and superficiality with which raids are approved. Raid in which the millimeter and devastating precision of drones and smart bombs contributes not to eliminating the real enemy, but to killing children, women and fathers of families.

Now the Pentagon justifies itself by attributing the errors to that “fog of war” that obscures the assessments of those on the field, pushing them to act quickly in order to thwart enemy threats. But condemning Obama’s political directives and the work of the military are the more than 1300 documents that have been leaked from the archives of the Pentagon thanks to a series of lawsuits based on freedom of information launched by the New York Times. The investigation, accompanied by a hundred inspections in Syria and Iraq, begins after the discovery that a drone attack conducted in Kabul at the end of August did not eliminate an ISIS commando ready to strike the American soldiers engaged in the evacuation of the airport, but an innocent family. One mistake cost the lives of seven children and three innocent adults. At that point, the New York Times asked to examine the documentation of all the air raids conducted in Iraq and Syria during the operations against Isis launched after 2014. Documents from which it is deduced as “the death of thousands of civilians, many of which children “is the daughter of a constant and pervasive superficiality deriving – writes the New York Times – from” imprecise intelligence information, hasty decisions and inadequate choice of objectives “. In short, the banality of horror added to that of error.