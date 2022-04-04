Obesity appears as a catalyst for triple negative cancer, establishes a Puerto Rican expert

Stress is also another trigger that women must take into account to avoid the disease.

Dr. Edna Mora, researcher and surgeon at the Comprehensive Cancer Center of the University of Puerto Rico. Photo supplied to the journal of Medicine and Public Health.

According to Dr. Edna Mora, a researcher and surgeon at the University of Puerto Rico Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Department of Surgery at the Medical Sciences Campus School of Medicine, obesity and stress are catalysts for woman suffering from breast cancer.

“We in Puerto Rico have a high obesity problem, both in adults and in children, this fact is really worrying, since fat produces estrogen, which is what causes breast fat to reproduce. This effect is not only for girls, boys are very prone to other types of cancer and faults cardiac. Additionally, the stress that we put on the body is a trigger, when we do not sleep well, when we do not exercise and the consumption of red and fatty meats, “explained the expert.

Obesity is a public health problem in Puerto Rico, since this condition affects between 30 and 35% of its population. In its morbid variant, which is supposed to be 50 to 100% overweight over body weight, it is treated surgically with increasing frequency.

He added that the doctors call for patients to visit their doctors more often to avoid this type of cancer. “Avoid cancer It’s a very simple thing, we know that sugars are very harmful to the body, that cancers feed on sugar, so we definitely have to eliminate the amount of sugar that we are putting in the body.

He indicated that, as in all diseases, early detection is important to save lives, therefore, in his opinion, a woman should not wait to have a symptom, or feel anything different to go to the radiologist. For this it is vital to perform mammography exams that always show if there is a pre-malignant condition.

“We should not wait for us to feel something to go to the doctor, in fact, whenever patients come to the consultation, it has been seen that when a mass is palpated and a biopsy must be done, we understand that there was no early detection “, said.

He explained that it is important to point out that not all breast masses are cancer, just as there are other factors that cause painbecause the sinus has many benign conditionsbut to find out it is vital to go to the doctor.

Know cancer triple negative

Mora indicated that the first thing is to explain to people that it is cancer triple negative, since this is a type of breast cancer that is not only one disease, but there are several, and the way it is classified is as follows:

The cells have an antenna or receptors and these are receptors for estrogen and progesterone, these receptors when they are absent from malignant cellsbecause this type of cancer is called triple negative cancer, which is what we will talk about today.

Other types of cancer express some of these receptors and therefore therapies are aimed at blocking these receptors and preventing cells and tumors from growing and spreading.

“In the case of the triple negative, we have had to be a little more creative, that is, look for other sources to see how the cells that are quite aggressive can be removed,” he said.

The expert specified that the studies indicate that this is a not so common cancer, it is one of the most aggressive cancers, from the point of view it is more related to Hispanics and Afro-American descent, and it is important to point out that these studies also point out that the difference with other types is great.

“The studies indicate that it is more aggressive because it affects a population that is very limited in terms of medical insurance and treatment,” he added.

For cancer For breast cancer in general it is vital that we focus on prevention and early detection by means of ultrasounds and mammograms. Well, it is through early detection that we can treat this disease very effectively.

“It is important that patients go to discernment appointments, and that they go to their doctors and radiologists for an accurate diagnosis. In general, for cancer we always say that the treatment is interdisciplinary, because there are other medical modalities involved,” he said.

On the other hand, Dr. Edna Mora indicated that cancer triple negative is no different, it depends on the progress and stage of the disease in the patient, sometimes it starts with surgery, others, on the contrary, start with neoadjuvant treatment, which is a process that is done before the surgical process. “Many of these treatments are administered through the veins or orally.”

There are epidemiological studies worldwide where they have shown that the incidence of this type of cancer is a high population living in poverty or extreme poverty, such as Asia, South America, Africa and other countries that do not have medical access, so it is common that this type of cancer is more common in these groups, but there is no differentiation study with respect to Puerto Rico and other countries.

“This is an aggressive cancer, so the likelihood of local recurrence in the breast area or chest area is common. Metastasis is also common and spreads to other organs in the body, such as the lungs and bone.” For this reason, local recurrences are quite common. That is why oncology surgeons must be very close to the treatment of the patient, “he said.

The nodules under the armpits is a part to which we pay a lot of attention

Estrogens increase the risk of this type of cancer, for that reason Dr. Edna Mora indicated that the best recommendation is to have a healthy lifestyle and peace of mind, it is not possible to live in stress, since these situations alter the body remarkably .

“This type of cancer, unlike others, does not allow us to use drugs that are used to treat other cancers. The studies in which we have participated have focused on the use of immunotherapy or trying to verify if the androgen receptor is a different receiver than the one we talked about before,” he explained.

He specified that immunotherapy is a drug-based treatment that acts to recognize harmful cells and attack cancer“But Medical Advances is just now working on other techniques that will bolster existing treatments.”

Most cancer patients are cured, it is not like several years ago that it could not be cured due to lack of tools. Many people can get to have a long quality of life, even having cancer in your body, what happens is that it is already possible to control it with the right treatment.

“Within oncology we are aware of the development of cancer, which is why we know how to differentiate between the early stage, the treatment stage and also the fact of accepting death in a dignified manner. We always accompany the patient in their process so that they can understand their situation and be able to get ahead,” he concluded.