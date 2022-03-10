Obesity can cause precocious puberty in girls and make its diagnosis difficult, points out Dra. Ruiz

Obesity, phytoestrogens, and family history can cause early puberty.

Dr. Marina Ruiz, pediatric endocrinologist.

In dialogue with the Journal of Medicine and Public Health, Dr. Marina Ruiz, a pediatric endocrinologist, spoke about the external factors that can contribute to puberty early, the type of medical follow-up recommended for these patients and, on the other hand, also explained about the late boomers.

It is crucial to know that the hormone responsible for this entire process is released from the hypothalamus and sends a signal to the pituitary to release the follicle-stimulating and luteinizing hormones, which are responsible for notifying the testes or ovaries, depending on the sex, to start creating estrogen. and testosterone.

However, there may be some external factors that affect this process, either so that it occurs before time or, on the other hand, it takes longer than usual.

“In terms of diet, yes, obesity causes early puberty in girls and makes the diagnosis a little more difficult, because while the girl with obesity may already have breasts and all that, but it is not known if that it’s real fat or breast tissue, and that makes it a little bit more difficult,” said the endocrinologist.

Similarly, there are other environmental factors that can influence this process. He explained that there are currently several studies indicating that lavender may be a trigger for early puberty.

“This information is taken with a grain of salt because not only does lavender cause early puberty, but it’s something that could contribute to it, and there’s a good study great of a Cuban doctorwho looked at lavender water, which was very common to use in girls, boys and babies,” he pointed out.

other factor environmental that was booming were the estrogens in the chicken, however, there must be an excess of consumption of the same for this to be the causeEven today you can get chicken without hormones, the specialist commented.

It is crucial to note that a factor environmental is everything that has phytoestrogens, for example, products that have natural estrogens, to find out it is necessary to read the back in the table of ingredients.

“As for the shampoo, conditioner, so many things, many of these have estrogen, that is, they are little things to look at, it is not that they say, ‘oh,’ that is the cause number one, no, I think that obesity is causing this more than these phytoestrogens are, which are obtained in the environment”, emphasized the specialist.

Medical monitoring

In the first instance, it is recommended that in the event of any warning sign, you go to your primary care doctor, the pediatrician, “we have what are called growth curves, they come for men, for women, for babies, for children from 2 to 20 years, and the doctor will be measuring her at each appointment and will be aware that her growth is at a normal rate for her age, that it is not going too fast or too slow,” she explained.

It is usual that before any warning sign, the pediatrician begins to perform a physical examination, to be able to examine the growth of the body in both the boy and the girl, because a mismatch may be due to puberty central precocious, which means that the process of puberty begins too early or, on the contrary, it is due to the adrenal glands, he emphasized.

Once the patients have been examined by the pediatrician, then they are referred to the pediatric endocrinologists, the specialists do an evaluation of hormones and a study called the hand plate (bone age) is done, through this plate it is possible to know how old are the bones and the prognosis of height, explained the endocrinologist.

“And depending on how everything is, there we do a study, a little more sophisticated, one of them is called leuprolide stimulation, to determine if that boy or girl requires treatment, or if it is from the adrenals, a stimulation of a hormone adrenocorticotropic, basically these are evaluations that we do a little later…, but the clinical examination and follow-up is the most important thing in these cases,” he emphasized.

late boomers

Late bloom is defined as a delay in development, “it does not grow well, it stops growing, and there is a deficiency in growth hormone, it is a very rare condition, and one has to understand that there are children who go through this process a little slower, and they grow later,” he said.

Once the analysis is done through the hand plate, it is discovered that the bones are younger than their age. However, there are also the late boomers who do not need treatment, because their delay in puberty it may be related to a family history.

“Already at 14 years old in boys, 15 if there isn’t a sign that something is starting, you have to take him to see if there isn’t a problem in the production of testosterone in that boy, the same in girls if they haven’t started to develop breasts, already by the age of 12 or 13, that is, they don’t have any breasts at 12 or 13 years old, you have to start thinking that maybe something is happening,” she said.

With proper treatment and follow-up, future complications can be avoided, symptoms can be managed and the child can grow up in a healthy and age-appropriate manner.

See the full interview:

