Obesity, declared a chronic disease: Europe’s objective

That obesity be declared chronic disease and that this procures one Early detection and approach from Primary Care are the objectives of an initiative within the European Parliament which is presented this Friday and to which it has agreed Medical Writing scoop.

As noted, “under the auspices of the European Parliament Interest Group on Obesity and Resilience of the Health Systema hybrid study tour was conducted to Belgium, France, Denmark, Italy and Spain in February 2022″. The main objective of the study tour “was to investigate what key components should be included in a framework of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) at EU level for obesity as a chronic disease; specifically, for early diagnosis, treatment and long-term management,” they explain.

It is from this project that the document whose proposals are disseminated below in full:

Transversal Components

Education and health literacy of all stakeholder groups are cross-cutting imperatives to ensure a clear understanding of obesity as an NCD and therefore appropriate application in the context of the NCD framework. Therefore, we ask:

The Mandatory integration of obesity as an NCD and the biology of obesity in medical training, in accordance with the EU Directive on the mutual recognition of professional qualifications3. This should be integrated into both basic medical training and specialized training in related disciplines.

Specific education and training for health professionals in Primary Care.

Public awareness campaigns to understand the definition and scope of obesity as an NCD and its underlying biological mechanisms at the time of its onset, as well as how physical environmental factors may affect the biology of disease progression throughout life. life.

infrastructures underlying conditions that enable interoperability across geographies and related complications or precursor medical conditions.

Ensure treatment pathway guidelines are established, enforced by law, monitored, measured and evaluated.

Guarantee the existence of a primary and secondary data capture element that allows it (element of the national plan).

Evaluation of data to help strengthen treatment optionsshared decision-making, and ultimately patient outcomes.

Funding mechanisms start with research programs to better understand the disease. They continue to search for solutions to resource the application of obesity as an NCD jointly by considering medical complications of obesity and a health outcomes approach.

Ensure that financing instruments take into account implementation needs at national, territorial and cross-border levels in accordance with the EU Cross-Border Directive, the EU Structural Funds and the EU research programmes.

Consider ways in which health technology assessment and related reimbursement principles can be equitably introduced in health systems throughout the duration of the National Plan.

Early diagnosis and screening components

Early diagnosis of obesity can have a significant impact in limiting the severity, early secondary prevention of obesity complications and the general prognosis of the person living with obesity.

Therefore, we call for the following evidence-based components to be included in the framework of a National Plan, in line with other major NCDs and in the adoption of the ICD11 chapters on obesity.

Establishment of obesity screening programs and related guidelines in particular, biological and mental health screening for those who are at high risk of developing different types of obesity, such as (mono) genetic, hypothalamic, endocrine, or those who are at risk due to a pre-existing medical condition known to cause obesity.

Expand Obesity Diagnostic Toolkitbeyond BMI, to also take into account biological markers of disease for early diagnosis (including, but not limited to, the insulin/insulin-like growth factor (IGF) axis and chronic low-grade inflammation, which have been identified as major pathways, as well as ghrelin and specific adipokines such as leptin, adiponectin, and resistin).

Treatments

As in the case of other important NCDs applied under the NCD policy, There is no “one form of obesity”. The key components to be reflected in the framework of a national plan must reflect this fact. Access to the full portfolio of appropriate physiological and psychological treatment options should be integrated into a National Plan Framework:

Integration and application of evidence-based clinical treatment guidelines, regularly updated and referenced as part of the National Plan Framework.

Multidisciplinary Centers of Excellence accredited by the EU in all regions that guarantee patients the possibility of receiving continuous interdisciplinary support and treatment. Pre-existing networks, such as the EASO Obesity Management Collaborating Centres, should be used as a practical model and scaled up.

should be created EU accredited referral networks on obesity treatment and long-term management, and to interconnect with other reference networks that are being developed under the non-communicable disease roadmap initiative, as well as the EU plan to beat to cancer.

Registries focused on the management of obesity throughout the life course and the progression of the disease should be created and integrated or, at a minimum, be interoperable with the plans of the Law on the European Area of ​​Health Data and Services Digital.

Components of long-term management

As it is a lifelong non-communicable disease, long-term management of obesity must be considered in any framework of national plans on obesity. Key components should include:

Infrastructures and multidisciplinary resources for case management5: including resources for admissions coordinators. In addition, specialized resources must be allocated, psychotherapists, physiotherapists, endocrinologists, dermatologists, dieticians and other disciplines related to the type of obesity being treated.

Regularly supported self-management: to include access to more regular health surveillance – to take nutrition into account (including appropriate nutritional supplementation, social prescribing and other recognized supported self-management interventions.

Complementary services that support the quality of life outcome measures and adherence to long-term management pathways.

Path towards an NCD roadmap at the European Union level

Taking all of the above into account, the participating stakeholders ask the European Commission High Level Steering Group on the Prevention, Treatment and Management of NCDs to set a timetable for the development of an obesity-specific NCD roadmap own right.

Supporters of this Joint Statement further call on EU Member State representatives participating in the European Commission’s High Level Steering Group on NCD Prevention to open dialogue with all stakeholders, and in particular with the European Parliament, to discuss and set a timeline and scope of what will be needed to implement obesity in an NCD framework.

Stakeholder Collaboration

As with other major noncommunicable diseases, the participation of all interest groups and all geographical areas in the development of a roadmap is essential for obesity in Europe. We call on all stakeholders, both at national, EU and global levels, to come together to find solutions to design, implement, monitor and evaluate an NCD framework for national early diagnosis plans, Long-term treatment and management of obesity throughout life.