Obesity has a very negative impact on the appearance of various pathologies.

Question: What is the difference between overweight and obesity?

Answer: This difference is due to the amount of excess weight of the person. To make this objective, we use body mass index (BMI) as a way to measure this excess. BMI is the value obtained by dividing weight in kilograms by height in square meters (weight in kilograms/height in square meters). It is believed overweight A value between 25 and 29.5 and obesity would be a value greater than 30.

Q:Is obesity a risk factor for developing other diseases?

A: without a doubt. Obesity has a very negative impact on the appearance of other pathologies such as diabetes mellitus type 2 And this Arterial hypertension (HTA), It is also favored by the presence of other cardiovascular risk factors such as cholesterol and triglycerides and sedentary lifestyle.

In addition, it also promotes the development of other diseases as well as osteoarticular problems, especially in the lower extremities, knees, ankles and the appearance of plantar fasciitis. What causes obesity? sleep apnea, which sometimes requires the use of sleeping machines, causing discomfort. It also promotes gastroesophageal reflux and gallstones, in addition to being specifically related to the development of certain cancers of the digestive tract.

Why:How does the treatment of obesity affect the improvement of other diseases?

A: Just as obesity gives rise to many diseases, its solution also helps in improving them. Treating obesity with bariatric surgery has been shown to reduce type 2 diabetes mellitus for years. This allows reducing, or even suspending, treatment with antihypertensive drugs in many hypertensive patients, and the same is the case with cholesterol treatment.

It also significantly improves the symptoms of osteoarticular problems with reduction in pain and need for analgesics. Many patients suffering from sleep apnea can be freed from the machine they sleep on, which improves their quality of life.

Q: When is it advisable to go to the Overweight and Obesity Unit of Quironsalud Bizkaia Hospital?

A: When the person does not feel strong enough to face their overweight or obesity problem on their own and needs professional help.

Question: What is the key to effective treatment of obesity?

A: There are two keys. The first involves the indication of adequate and appropriate techniques that allow each patient to achieve his ideal weight. To do this, we base ourselves on clinical practice guides and subsequently individualize the process for each patient. The second key is their cooperation throughout the process.

Q: Are there cases in which the patient regains weight years after the operation? Why does this happen?

A: Yes there are such cases. To understand this you have to understand how the technologies work. What is done is to reduce the capacity of the stomach so that less food is eaten resulting in a feeling of satiety.

However, and especially if there are problems or imbalances in eating behavior, there may also be cases of patients who frequently eat small amounts of high-calorie foods, such as sweets or fats. Thus, you may end up consuming too many calories at the end of the day, which can result in weight gain. That’s why a psychiatrist in our unit evaluates each patient before any type of intervention.

Q: Is there a treatment or technique for each case?

A: As we have mentioned, we base ourselves on clinical practice guides and the characteristics of each patient to define the appropriate technique and individualize the treatment; Factors such as age or lifestyle can control this process. Afterwards, it is explained what the chosen treatment involves, why that particular technique was chosen, as well as the objectives to be achieved and possible side effects, if any. There are techniques for patients who need to lose more than 10 to 100 kg.

Question: It is said that obesity is a chronic disease. Why is it like this?

A: In 1997, the World Health Organization (WHO) defined it as a disease in its own right, apart from promoting the presence of other pathologies. It is chronic because it does not disappear on its own if adequate treatment is not done.

Q: What kind of patients can come?

A: Any type of patient can be included.There are patients who complain of being overweight since childhood and others since adolescence. Obesity is also common in women after pregnancy. In our unit we provide treatment for all types of patients, no matter what their problem is and how much weight they need to lose.

Why:What is the benefit of a unit like Quironsalud to the patient?

Basically, effectiveness in achieving ideal weight, which is the achievement of the goal. For this, we have a multidisciplinary team of professionals covering all aspects of treatment: bariatric surgeons, endoscopists, psychology and psychiatry teams, anaesthetists, nutritionists, all of them are coordinated to achieve optimal results. At Quironsalud Bizkaia Hospital we provide security to patients so that they can find solutions to their needs in a safe and professional hospital environment.