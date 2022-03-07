Obesity is a determining factor for polycystic ovary syndrome

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is one of the most common endocrine diseases in women.

It should be mentioned that 67% of the population of Puerto Rico suffers from obesity, the rate being higher than that of the United States. For this reason, it is important to be informed of the symptoms, how it is diagnosed and their respective treatments in order to prevent or counteract this disease.

This was stated by Dr. Alfonso Serrano, Medical Director of HIMA of the San Pablo Fajardo Hospital exclusively for the Journal of Medicine and Public Health, stated that the main symptoms that women present are: irregularities in their menstrual cycle, excess hair, obesity and acne. Nevertheless, women who are overweight tend to have metabolic problems causing a increased male hormones.

Serrano mentioned “that patients with metabolic problems have resistance to insulin in cell receptors, causing the cell to not respond in the way it should and, therefore, there is an increase in insulin.”

These male hormones (insulin, estrogens and androgens, etc.) are activated by obesity, therefore, it is very important that women become aware of their weight, taking care of their diet, physical activity, among others; generating a balance that improves many diseases that afflict women puerto rican

The expert specified “that one of the problems of women is that their cycles are irregular or in some cases few menstruations, this means that these patients present oligoovulation or oligomenorrhea, less than 9 cycles a year”.

To reach a diagnosis, several diseases must first be ruled out (thyroid, ovarian tumors and tumors in renal vein) who have the same symptoms. An endovaginal sonogram is done to verify how many cysts are in the ovaries, since more than 20 must be found for it to be PCOS, “it should be noted that cysts in the ovaries are totally normal,” Serrano said.

This disease is 100% curable with the right treatments, one of the cures is to prescribe birth control pills for 6 months and for case of obese people assign a nutritionist, so that your metabolism improves and is reflected in the progress of the disease.

For her part, Dr. Loida González Rodríguez, an endocrinologist, revealed in previous interviews with this medium that “every three women with polycystic ovary also have metabolic syndrome. 28 patients were analyzed and it was specifically seen that the prevalence of metabolic syndrome of these patients is 45.5%”.

